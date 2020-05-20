Megan Fox Stars In Machine Gun Kelly New Video

Machine Gun Kelly is gearing up for a new album, “Tickets to My Downfall”, with “Bloody Valentine” acting as a lead single. However, none of the music really holds a candle to the gossip that he’s dating Megan Fox after the two were spotted out and about together. Megan’s apparently ex-husband Brian Austin Green said the two are apparently separated after a ten-year marriage.

Now, we’re seeing Megan Fox as the star of the music video for MGK’s “Bloody Valentine”, as perhaps simply an indication of the starting point to their alleged relationship. Neither party confirmed dating rumors.

