Megan Fox And Brian Austin Green Split Over Machine Gun Kelly Rumors

Brian Austin Green has confirmed he and his wife Megan Fox separated after nearly 10 years of marriage. The 46-year old “Beverly Hills, 90210” star married the actress in 2010 and they have three sons together.

Green revealed their break-up in the latest episode of his podcast, saying they have been “trying to sort of being apart” since the end of last year. He said: “I will always love her. And I know she will always love me and I know as far as a family what we have built is really cool and really special”.

Green also commented on pictures of Megan with Colson baker, the rapper Machine Gun Kelly. Brian said: “She met this guy, Colson, on set. I’ve never met him. Megan and I have talked about him. They’re just friends at this point”. Green added: “I trust her judgment, she’s always had really good judgment. I don’t want people to think she or he are villains or that I was a victim in any way”.