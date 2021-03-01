Meek Mill Net Worth 2021 – Bio, Music Career

Meek Mill is a successful artist that has gained a lot of cash throughout his career. These are some information about his career and net worth.

Biography

Meek Mill is an American rapper and songwriter. His real name is Robert Rihmeek Williams and he was born on May 6, 1987, and was raised in Philadelphia. He has an older sister named Nasheema Williams. His father was killed in a robbery when he was only five years old so he grew up with his mother Kathy Williams. Many family members say that his father was “black sheep of the family”. Soon after the tragedy, they moved to North Philadelphia. His mother had to do various jobs in order to raise them since they were quite poor.

As a child, Meek Mill was very shy. He became interested in hip-hop due to influence from his uncle at a very young age. He was a big fan of artists like Chic Raw and Vodka. He would spend hours at home watching their DVDs. When Meek was a teenager, he began to attend rap battles. He started writing phrases and verses and after a few years formed his own group called The Bloodhoundz along with three other friends.

When he was only 18 he got beaten up by the cops after they found out he was carrying an illegal firearm. He was on probation because he tried to kill the police.

Music career

The Bloodhoundz published four mixtapes. His mixtape Flamers 2: Hottest in tha City was very successful. Soon after he got noticed by Grand Hustle Records and rapper T.I. Meek considered that as “an opportunity of a lifetime” and started to work with him. After a short amount of time, he got arrested again for gun and drug possession and was in prison for 7 months. He got out of jail in early 2009.

Mill started to work with Grand Hustle and DJ Drama and published another mixtape Flamers 3: The Wait Is Over on March 12, 2010, which was named a “Gangsta Grillz mixtape”.

After those, he published many mixtapes and songs. Some of his most famous hits are Mr. Philadelphia mix, “Freshman Class of 2011”, “Tupac Back”, “Ima Boss”, Dreamchasers mixtape, “House Party”, “Amen”, album Dreams & Nightmares, “Triumphant (Get ‘Em)”, Dreamchasers 3, Dreams Worth More Than Money, DC4, Championships, Flamers, Flamers 2: Hottest In That City, Meekend Music, Wins & Losses…

Mill has worked with many famous artists such as Rick Ross, Vado, XXL, , Birdman, Lil Wayne, DJ Khaled, Swizz Beatz, Yo Gotti , Beanie Siegel, Mariah Carey, Nas, Akon, Future, Waka Flocka Flame, Wale, Trina and Jadakiss.

He also had feuds with many celebrities, including Drake, The Game, Kendrick Lamar, and 50 Cent.

Best Quotes From Meek Mill

“No matter how successful you become you gotta keep grindin’ and be a good person and then good things will come to you.”

“I don’t got time to be wasting my time.”

“What’s free? Free is when nobody else could tell us what to be. Free is when TV ain’t controllin’ what we see.”

“Just build your brand from day one, man. Your brand is your name, basically. A lot of people don’t know that they need to build their brand, your brand is what keeps you moving.”

“Remember, nobody never believed in us. When they see us now, they can’t believe it’s us, no.”

“I work hard. I focus on myself and putting food on my dinner table before anything else. I don’t worry about other artists. Worrying about the next person in a negative way is the wrong way to be.”

Awards and Nominations

“Ima Boss” was on the Billboard Hot 100 and positioned at #51, MTV listed him as the “#7 hottest MC”, number 2 album on the US Billboard 200 chart, album Dreams Worth More Than Money was at the top of Billboard 200.

Net Worth

Meek Mill’s Net Worth is estimated to be around $14 million in 2021. He had lots of ups and downs in his life and career but he never gave up. He is proof that you can achieve your goals even if life challenges you.