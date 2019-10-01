Medical use of the Cannabis

Medical Cannabis or medical marijuana are terms to refer to the use of the whole plant of marijuana or its basic extracts, to treat some signs and disorders of diseases.

There are three requirements for this therapeutic use

-The product is, or it contains cannabis, cannabis resin, cannabinol or a cannabinol derivative

-It is produced only for medicinal use in humans

-It is a product that is regulated as a medicinal product or an ingredient of a medicinal product.

It is necessary to keep in mind that they are produced for medical purposes only, because you can reach an illegal area with respect or cannabis use and possession and, depending on the country, may go to jail. It is essential that patients will be able to access appropriate cannabis-based medicines or prescriptions. These therapies want to avoid patients being high on cannabis, so they don't use de marijuana for smoking. They extract hemp substances that don't affect the same as a smoke weed. Orally administered, evaporated, skin creams and medical cannabis seeds are used for different diseases.

There is much controversy over the use, purchase or sale both in the United Kingdom and in a large number of countries.

There is much controversy over the use, purchase or sale both in the United Kingdom and in a large number of countries. Prescribing of cannabis-based products for medicinal use is restricted to only those clinicians listed on the Specialist Register of the General Medical Council.

In the UK the treatments can be prescribed in cases of

-Children with rare, severe forms of epilepsy

-Adults with vomiting or nausea caused by chemotherapy

-Adults with muscle stiffness caused by multiple sclerosis

It’s a clinical decision to determine the most appropriate medication or treatment to prescribe for a patient, having taken into account of course, the patient, the clinical condition and safety and the suitability of licensed medicines.

On 1 November 2018, the UK changed the law on medicinal cannabis. This kind of products was moved from schedule 1 to schedule 2, this means that doctors are allowed to prescribe them in some cases. So they had to change the laws, but even some seeds are legal, the bureaucracy is slow, so many patients are frustrated because even today has a lot of problems to get their treatments. With this rescheduling, some treatments made with cannabis oil can be prescribed as medicine.

In the UK there are some categories called “damage categories” from 1 to 4 depending on penalty and the amount of cannabis you have. 1 is the higher penalty and 4 the lowest. In this one, the 4th category is taken as an extenuating circumstance that the person involved has medically prescribed the use of cannabis, so it’s rare to see prison sentences in cases with people with the diseases described above.