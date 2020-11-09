Cruise into Autumn in Style and Smarts with a Mazda3 – 2020 Review

The Mazda3 has been a worldwide phenomenon for years, and it’s easy to understand why. It’s nearly impossible to find a combination of its peppy engine, responsive handling, and beautiful appearance. New improvements have only made the newest models that much more exciting, with advanced technology for a smoother and more entertaining ride.

This fall, take to the road with as much grace as leaves falling from the trees by riding a Mazda3 Sport. Read on to learn what makes the new models of this Mazda classic so exceptional.

Optional Turbocharge

The Mazda3 is available with a Skyactiv-G 2.5T Dynamic Pressure Turbo engine, which delivers 320 lb.-ft. of torque and up to 250 horsepower. You’ll appreciate the additional zip in the vehicle, whether you’re looking to pass trucks on the highway or during your daily commute.

Mazda combines fuel efficiency with agile handling for a performance you won’t believe is available at this price bracket. Visit your local dealership like Yorkdaledufferinmazda.ca to book a test drive so you can feel the impressive handling for yourself.

i-Activ All Wheel Drive

Fall driving can present seasonal hazards, like reduced vision due to earlier twilights. With winter around the corner, you’ll love the i-Activ AWD features that keep driving safe without wasting fuel.

Mazda’s i-Activ AWD system constantly monitors the road ahead so it can tell if there’s snow, rain, or any other condition that could cause slippage. The i-Activ AWD can sense if the driver is on a hill or trying to turn their vehicle, and will give them the needed support.

All-Wheel Drive systems are known for consuming fuel, so you’ll appreciate Mazda’s fuel-efficient system. The Mazda3 can tell which tire is slipping and send it more torque just when it’s needed.

The new i-Activ AWD systems were carefully scrutinized, and now they weigh 43% less than those of previous generations. Drive safely in all seasons without taking such a hit at the gas station by riding the Mazda3.

G-Vectoring Control Plus

Mazdas are known for allowing the driver to feel strongly connected to the road. G-Vectoring Control Plus (GVC Plus) is the name for these vehicle dynamics and motion control systems, which respond to driver inputs with subtle engine torque and braking changes.

The vehicle registers the driver’s every intention, though it feels like the car is doing it on its own — the driver won’t notice the GVC-Plus working.

Quiet Cabin

The 2021 Mazda3 Sport has the quietest cabin ever offered by Mazda. You’ll appreciate the serenity-inducing quiet when you’re stuck in downtown traffic.

Only gentle and pleasing engine sounds will make it into the cabin, so the driver still has a sense of being in a motor vehicle. Sparing drivers the ugly engine sounds and vibrations make long hauls easier and reduces fatigue behind the wheel.

Advanced Safety Tech

The best safety technology keeps drivers, passengers, and everybody on the road safer without any effort. The Mazda3 has a slew of smart safety features known as i-Activsense, making driving more pleasant and less stressful.

Blind Spot Monitoring utilizes radar sensors to detect objects in your left or right blind spot. The system sends a visual and auditory alert to the driver if there’s a risk of a collision, making changing lanes in city traffic or on highways easier and safer for all.

The sheer number of safety features demonstrates Mazda’s concern for safe and pleasant driving:

Adaptive Front-Lighting System

Rear Cross Traffic Alert

Lane Departure Warning System

High Beam Control System

Smart City Brake Support

Mazda Radar Cruise Control

Forward Obstruction Warning

Smart Brake Support

The i-Activsense features detect objects on the road, so drivers can either side-step them easily when possible or reduce the severity of a collision when avoiding one is impossible. Driving will be considerably safer and less stressful when automatic warnings keep you aware of your surroundings.

Mazda Connect

Today’s vehicles are impressive technology in their own right. But they also synchronize seamlessly with today’s most popular gadgets — smartphones. The 2021 Mazda3 has a redesigned infotainment system that makes it easier and safer than ever to use your phone behind the wheel to navigate, stay connected to your contacts by text message, email, phone calls, and listen to music.

The Mazda3’s infotainment system is perfect for Apple or Android users. Connect to your smartphone easily and get full use out of third-party apps, like Waze and others.

We expect our phones to do many things for us, but they need to work effortlessly to be safe to use in the car. Whether you use the hands-free voice-commands or interact via the responsive touchscreen, you’ll always have safe and natural control over your smartphone.

Beautiful on the Inside and Out

Finally, the Mazda3 is a beautiful looking car! Following the Kodo “soul of motion” design principles, the Mazda3 turns heads wherever it goes. The exterior lines are curvy and dignified, exuding the energy of a fast and elegant car. The lines on the exterior evoke motion even when the vehicle is parked.

There’s even a new special tone of red called “Soul Red,” with an elaborate and custom three-step process.

The vehicle’s interior also embodies the Kodo principles, blending ergonomics with basic mechanical functions. All the dials and controls will be in easy and intuitive reach. The craftsmanship and quality of the materials will impress all who get to see it.

Drivers aren’t the only ones who get pampered seating. Now, passengers can enjoy generous legroom and scalloped seating. Whether you’re inside the car looking out or outside looking in, the Mazda3 is set to impress.

The Mazda3 has been a best-seller in countries across the world for years. Its combination of dependability, beauty, and style has won over hearts. With modern additions like a huge range of smart safety and infotainment features and considerable improvements to the guts, the new Mazda3 is the perfect autumn vehicle.