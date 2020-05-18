Matthew Perry Is Looking For A New Relationship Online

Matthew Perry is back in the dating pool, online dating pool that is. In December last year, Matt started dating Molly Hurwitz and although some of his friends already heard wedding bells, the couple split at the end of April.

A source told Us Weekly: “Molly is telling friends that she is not in it for fame, but she secretly loves the attention she’s been getting from their relationship. The guys she has dated in the past have all been in the entertainment industry”.

Matthew’s battles with alcohol and drug addictions have been documented many times throughout years, and allegedly Molly was good on him.

Now, Matt is reportedly looking for love through an online dating site “Raya”. The 50-year old actor deleted his “Raya” profile while dating Molly but now that it is over, he is back on the hunt. A source has told “US Weekly” that Matthew is “messaging girls and getting back into online dating again”.