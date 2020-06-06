Ben Affleck And Matt Damon Honor Murdered EMT, Breonna Taylor

The former co-stars-turned-doting-dads Ben Affleck and Matt Damon, each brought two of their kids to honor slain Kentucky EMT Breonna Taylor on what would have been her 27th birthday. Everyone wore surgical masks, carrying roses, while Damon’s wife Luciana Barroso and a relative also joined the outing later.

Taylor had been asleep in her Louisville home on March 13, 2020, when three plainclothes cops burst in on a no-knock warrant and shot her eight times. Gunfire was exchanged between Taylor’s boyfriend, Kenneth Walker, and LMPD officers. Walker believed that the officers were intruders. The LMPD officers fired over twenty shots. Walker was licensed to carry a firearm and fired first.

According to a wrongful death lawsuit filed against the police by the Taylor family’s attorney, the officers entered the home without knocking or announcing that they were police officers, and allegedly opened fire “with a total disregard for the value of human life”.