4 Reasons Why Mathematics is Important in Gambling – 2020 Guide

Online casinos are one of the most common advertisements that pop up on your screen when you’re online. This adds up to create a feeling that online casino gambling is so easy, as it is available. That with just a click of a mouse you will win a fortune that will completely change your life.

Well, hate to break your illusion, but gambling can be much more complicated than that. The more you are obsessed with the gain, the more you are wrong. The first important step towards successful gambling is to choose the most adequate casino for you.

Playing on some random website that appears as an advertisement on your device is not recommendable and can result in creating a wrong picture of online gambling. But again, giving the availability of the online platforms, this selection seems easy as well. The first thing you need to take care of is whether the casino is rated as a safe platform. The list and the reviews of the best casinos can be found at casinofy.com, so whichever you chose, you can rest assured it’s safe for playing.

Once you’ve decided where to play, there are some skills you need to practice and develop to make sure your gamble results in a profit. Although it might not be the most loved subject of many, mathematics plays a great role in successful gambling. This article will give you a number of reasons why mathematics is important and hopefully serve as a guide by giving you a direction in which to go.

1. It can give you a slight advantage over the casino

Most of the games in the casinos are based on luck, but there are some table games in which your mathematical skills can give you an advantage. Then your winning probability will rise. One of these games is the famous Blackjack. The mathematical technique people use when playing is called counting cards.

It works on a very simple principle: If you have a bunch of cards used in the game, and in it, there are more high cards than low cards, your advantage is increased.

In this case, you can have a long-term positive advantage in comparison to the casino. However, you as a player can reach up to 2% of an advantage or more.

In opposite cases where you have more low-value cards, your advantage decreases. But again, this is where the mathematics steps in. You apply this strategy of counting, wisely increasing your stakes when you are in advantage and vice versa, when your advantage is decreased, you lower your stakes.

It’s important to mention that majority of the casinos’ rate this strategy as illegal, so if you’re caught using it, then you will most probably be banned. On the other hand, there are also those who consider it legal and use a contra strategy to combat players that count.

2. Assessing if the bet will pay off

There is some terminology in gambling that’s very important to understand if you want to be successful, and one of those terms is the value. It symbolizes your ability to find out will a certain bet you’ve placed pay off. The value is easy to explain in sports betting example. We all know that there is a high probability that a team with an odd of 1.25 has a high probability to win, even in cases when we have not heard of that club. But the question is, whether it pays off to place a bet on it or not? Will investing a 100$ for making a profit of 25$ worth a risk. This question is about searching for the value in the odds and is highly recommendable to bring it to your thoughts every time you’re preparing to place a bet.

Learning how to find a bet that will pay is not an easy job, but the mathematical skills behind it are obviously there. Aside from mathematics, other skills go along with it, and those are: logics, using your information, adroitness, and believe it or not – luck!

3. Gambling is a game of numbers

In the previous point, we have made it quite clear why mathematics is important for assessing value. If this is one of your weak sides, think again about whether you even should become a serious gambler. In the movies, you see people winning just by following their gut and the feeling, but in long term, this strategy cannot be profitable.

At the end of the day, gambling is a game of numbers. You have to love at least some aspects of mathematics to have the ability to set your deposits and stakes in the bank neatly, aside from understanding what the odds mean in terms of probability of paying off. This turns gambling into an activity that brings profit.

4. Recognizing safe bets

Risk is an inevitable part of gambling. Every player is aware of it. However, by using strategy or arbitrage betting, you can significantly increase your chances of winning. Arbitrage bets are safe bets because you are sure you have won your bet. This is the betting that is performed with two or more casinos. By investing in the different outcomes of a single game, you cover the safest bets. As a result, regardless of the result of the match, you ensure winning at least one bet. By carefully gambling, you need to calculate the stakes from each casino. This way you place bets which will bring you profit.

With the help of online gambling platforms, you can quickly research all the odds of different casinos and plan how to place your arbitrage bets. To be successful at using this strategy, it’s important to understand odds. Besides odds, understanding chances is also a must.

Gambling as a profit-oriented activity is generally seen as risky, but if you have analytical skills and you enjoy using them, making a profit out of gambling can be possible.