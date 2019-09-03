Master P Net Worth 2019 – How much does he make?

Master P is a musician, actor, businessman, basketball player, record producer, and philanthropist.

Biography

Percy Robert Miller was born on April 29, 1970. He is better known as Master P and is the founder of the record label No Limit Records, P. Miller Enterprises and Better Black Television.

He was born and grew up in New Orleans in the Calliope Projects. Percy is the oldest out of five kids. He has a younger sister named Germaine and three brothers: Kevin, Corey “C-Murder” & Vyshonne “Silkk The Shocker” Miller. The last two brothers are also famous rappers. Their parents got divorced when Percy was very young and they were raised by their father.

He went to Booker T. Washington High School and Warren Easton High School. Since they were quite a poor family, he was selling cell phones in high school so he could earn some money. He was good at sports so he got an athletic scholarship and attended the University of Houston. He quit this college after a few months because he changed his mind and transferred to Merritt College in Oakland, California to study business administration. Soon after that Master P opened his record store in Richmond, California and named it No Limit Records.

Mind Of A Psychopath was the first cassette tape that he published on February 15, 1990. Sadly, his younger brother Kevin Miller was killed after a few months in New Orleans. That gave him the motivation to become a successful artist and help his family.

Music career

In 1991, Master P published his first studio albums called Get Away Clean and Mama’s Bad Boy. Two years later he filmed an album with group TRU titled Who’s da Killer? After a couple of years, he became very famous and some of his best titles are: hit single Mr. Ice Cream Man, Tru 2 da Game, Ghetto D, single “Make ‘Em Say Uhh!”, MP Da Last Don, album Only God Can Judge Me, single “Step To Dis”, album Da Crime Family, Ghetto Postage, “Wobble Wobble”, Good Side, Bad Side, first independent album Living Legend: Certified D-Boy…

Some of his newer hits are mixtape titled Al Capone, mixtape titled New World Order, Famous Again, The Platinum Gift, Ice Cream Man 2, Empire, from the Hood to Hollywood, mixtape titled Middle Finga, “Funeral”, The Grind Don’t Stop, We All We Got and others.

Throughout his career he has worked with many artists such as Krazy, Lil Wayne, Maserati Rome, Money Mafia, 2 Chainz, A$AP Ferg, E-40, The Game, Gucci Mane, Jeremih, Lil Wayne, Nipsey Hussle, No Limit Boys, Rick Ross, Usher, Travis Scott, Cymphonique, Romeo, Young Vee, Clyde Carson, Game, Chief Keef, Fat Trel, Alley Boy, Problem, Wiz Khalifa, Tyga and Chris Brown.

Best Quotes

“Work hard and never make excuses.”

“I think you’ve got good people and bad people in everything you do. If you start making a big deal of it, then it’s a problem. It’s like in life. We’ve got bad doctors and lawyers. We’ve got bad priests! We don’t target every priest and say he’s bad. You have to go to church and you have to go see some doctors. Some people have to be good.”

“Everybody needs love. There are a lot of guys that you think are hard-core gangsters, but all these guys’ weaknesses are women. Look at the movie Scarface. At the end of the day, all he wanted to do was to have kids with his woman.”

“I think my thing is I grew up in the ghetto, and I was able to get a second chance. That’s what I’m trying to tell kids.”

“If I can go through what I’ve been through and do a television show with my son and then be a boy from the hood making records for the people I make records for, that’s reality.”

Net Worth

He used to live poorly as a child, and now he is very wealthy. His 2019 net worth was estimated to reach $200 million. Master P is a smart businessman and an artist who has worked very hard to achieve his goals.