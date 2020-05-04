Keeping Up With Mason! 10-year Old Is On TikTik Again, Waving a Stack Of Cash

By
Mary McFarren
-
0
Image source: TikTok

It seems Mason Disick will not be silenced, despite his desperate parents shutting down all his social media. His parents Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick, closed down his Instagram page and TikTok account after he dissed some family members. Now, the 10-year old got back on TikTok via his pal’s account, Landon Barker.

Image source: TikTok

Wearing black hoodies the two boys let loose waving a wad of cash.

The troublesome youngster left some Kardashian family members livid after he addressed a host of topics, including that aunt Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott are back together. The little attention-seeker had to go on Instagram again last month and go back on what he said.

View this post on Instagram

he is rich rich

A post shared by Kardashian Clips (@kardashianclips) on

What will mom say?

Image source: TikTok
Advertisement

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

59 + = 69