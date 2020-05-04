Keeping Up With Mason! 10-year Old Is On TikTik Again, Waving a Stack Of Cash

It seems Mason Disick will not be silenced, despite his desperate parents shutting down all his social media. His parents Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick, closed down his Instagram page and TikTok account after he dissed some family members. Now, the 10-year old got back on TikTok via his pal’s account, Landon Barker.

Wearing black hoodies the two boys let loose waving a wad of cash.

The troublesome youngster left some Kardashian family members livid after he addressed a host of topics, including that aunt Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott are back together. The little attention-seeker had to go on Instagram again last month and go back on what he said.

What will mom say?