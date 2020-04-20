Orphaned Kids Of Masaka, Uganda Dancing To Drake’s Toosie Slide

Orphaned kids of Masaka, Uganda put on quite a show dancing to Drake’s Toosie Slide.

On the website, it says: “The Masaka Kids Africana is composed of African children, from the age of 2 and up. Many have lost one or both parents through the devastation of war, famine, and disease. They represent all the children of a continent and they demonstrate the potential of African children to become strong leaders for a better future in their land.”

There are more orphans in Uganda than anywhere else in the world – over 2.4 million children due to the AIDS epidemic, extreme poverty, and decades of civil conflict.