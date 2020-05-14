Mary-Kate Olsen Kicked Out Of An Apartment By Sarkozy

Mary-Kate Olsen has filed for an emergency divorce from her husband of five years Olivier Sarkozy. Olsen (33) previously filed for divorce from Sarkozy (50) on April 17th, but New York City courts haven’t been accepting divorce filings due to the pandemic. Now, the actress is requesting an emergency order to end her marriage.

Supposedly, the divorce should go smoothly for Mary-Kate thanks to her airtight prenup. Her fortune, which is estimated at $250 million, as well as her business interests, should be fully protected.

Olsen’s move irked Sarkozy to kick Mary-Kate out of his multi-million dollar New York apartment by terminating the lease without telling her. Mary-Kate requested an extension until May 30 but she has yet to hear from Olivier’s lawyers.

The couple began dating back in 2012, and three years later tied the knot in an intimate ceremony in front of select 50 guests. Amry-Kate and Olivier don’t have any children together. Sarkozy, whose half-brother is the former President of France Nicolas Sarkozy, has two kids from his previous marriage.