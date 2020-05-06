Marwan Ilyas Galadari At The Dubai Globe Soccer Awards 2019

When you hear about anything related to the Galadari family, the first association is IMG Worlds of Adventure – a famous family-owned park run by Ilyas and Mustafa Galadari. Besides, the brothers are also known for their glamour and socializing with celebrities around the world. With celebrities, we will often see Marwan Ilyas Galadari – who is also known for his love of football, among other things.

Who Is Marwan Galadari?

This guy from the UAE is one of the heirs to a rich and influential Galadari family. However, he made a great contribution to this influence – especially if one considers social networks. The son of Ilias Galadari is widely known today and even popular across the globe.

Specifically, Marwan is one of the owners of IMG Worlds – currently the largest indoor theme park in the world. Today this guy is one of the leading influencers on Instagram where you can often see pictures of celebrities who gladly visit his park. Many people are very familiar with Marwan Ilyas Galadari as a very popular Instagram celebrity and influential businessman.

Connection With Football

Soccer has long gone beyond the confines of play and sports and has become a lucrative business. US oil-rich people, sheikhs, billionaires from the Far and the Middle East – all linked by a desire to own a football club and thus increase their power. But there are also some true fans of the sport among them.

Marwan Galadari is just one of those. We can say that he is a big and genuine soccer enthusiast who has a weak spot in European – or rather Italian football. As an ardent lover of soccer, Marwan has got a soft spot for the Italian football club, Juventus. But loving soccer is one thing, and hanging out with sports celebrities is another – very tempting subject. However, the intriguing thing is that most people are just getting to know that Marwan is also a visible figure in the global football community.

Public Appearances And Celebrity And Sports Events

Where celebrities and athletes are, you will usually find rich businessmen as well as influencers. Marwan Galadari is well-known for making public appearances in top celebrity events and conferences, this is also true for football-related events. He has taken time to feature in most football federation events in and out of Dubai. Last year, he was present in the annual Dubai Globe Soccer Award where he met with the FIFA president, Gianni Infantino. According to Marwan, the event presented a golden opportunity for him to interact with the brightest minds around the football community.

“Entertainment is a vital ingredient in spicing up our daily life and football ranks as the biggest sport in the world, and this makes all the difference”, said Marwan. With over 200k Instagram followers, Marwan has been instrumental in inspiring young minds both in the business terrain and lifestyle. You can keep up with Marwin stories and timeline by following him on Instagram @marwangaladari