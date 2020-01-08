Marketing Tips for a Small Business

The Essentials of Marketing for Small Businesses

A great marketing strategy is what distinguishes a successful business from a failing one, and small businesses are no exception. You don’t need a lot of money to get the word out about your business. As long as you maintain consistent quality and approachable social media presence, and keep a data-driven approach to your marketing strategy, your business will grow just as you want it to.

But before you sit down to figure out what your marketing strategy will be, you need to do the preliminary work. Doing your market research and being capable of making forecasts on where your business can expand and grow is vital for building your success.

Gather Your Data

Successful businesses run on data, and that data needs to be updated regularly. Gathering all the information you can find about your sector, your competition, audience, as well as what is in demand in your field, is extremely important. Data-driven businesses garner more success than those that ignore the data.

At the same time, you need to keep updating your data every few months. In today’s competitive business market, knowing how the field related to your business is growing is crucial to maintaining the success of your own business.

That also includes updating your existing marketing strategies to reflect what will bring you success according to the data you gathered, instead of relying on precious marketing strategies that may no longer be conducive towards bringing you success.

According to Growthink, it’s crucial to gather data on your industry, customers, and competition. For instance, it’s essential to know your industry so you can understand market trends. Likewise, knowing your game will enable you to play to their weaknesses. And following the needs and demographic composition of your target customers allows you to more efficiently and cost-effectively target them via your promotions.

Once you truly understand these market fundamentals, you can craft strategies to outperform your competitors. More importantly, document your policy in a business plan so you and your team have a roadmap to follow and can track your progress on the path to success.

Target Your Audience

Every business should know exactly who their customers are. By understanding your target audience, precisely what they like or dislike, and what they are being drawn to at the present moment will help you market your business more effectively. A clothing brand does not necessarily always target everyone who wears clothes, but rather the people who are most likely to buy the kind of clothes that a specific brand is selling.

Marketing is only valid when it reaches the right audience. Social media, market research, and only talking to your customers and asking for their feedback are all great ways of finding out what works for your customers and what doesn’t.

Call to Action

No marketing strategy is complete without a call to action. A call to action, also known as a CTA, is usually any information that directs and informs your customer on what you expect them to do. Without a well placed CTA, your customers may enjoy your advertisement, but not necessarily act on it. A compelling CTA can even be a small sentence on the bottom of an ad that asks your customers to visit your website or store.

Social Media

Social media is a boon for small businesses, and you should take advantage of every opportunity to use social media platforms for marketing your brand effectively. Social media platforms allow you to reach out to people who may otherwise not have seen your content at a fraction of the cost it takes to run more prominent advertisements on other platforms.

The only thing you need to keep in mind is that different social media platforms should be used differently to maximize your reach. An Instagram account has to be picture heavy, while a Twitter account primarily requires well-conceived written content. Every social media platform needs its marketing strategy so that you can bring out the best of your brand through them. Regularly updated, and most importantly, regularly communicating with your customers over social media is the easiest way to build consumer loyalty and expand your reach.

Consistent Branding

Good branding immediately sets you apart from the competition. Your customer should be able to look at your logo, your color scheme, and the way you present your business and immediately know what your business is about.

Consistent branding is vital towards maintaining your brand’s public image. If you keep changing your color scheme or logo, or even your business card, your customers may not keep track of the updates you make to your branding. Not only should your brand design showcase what you care about, but you should maintain the initial branding concept to ensure that your customers can immediately tell who you are as soon as they look at your brand.

Content Marketing

There is truth to the saying ‘content is king’. Well conceived content draws in customers and gives a reason to stay. Your business’ content should always be related to your brand or your products. Even when you create content about a socially relevant issue or any other immediate news that you feel may draw traction, there should always be a callback to your business.

The purpose behind content marketing for any business is to draw in customers for that business. For this reason, your content should consistently reflect the fact that it is about your business and your brand.

These strategies are necessary for the growth of any business, big or small. But where big business can leverage higher finances and reach, smaller companies can make smart use of these ideas to reach new heights in overall growth and expansion.

Most importantly, you don’t need to try all of these strategies immediately. Pick one and give it a shot. Make sure to jot down the date you started the new initiative and the results over the next 60 days. Then try the following action. Once you try several of these initiatives and keep track of the results, you will identify which one gives you the most significant impact. After that, it would help if you prioritized those winning marketing initiatives.