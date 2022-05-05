Do you know what smoking weed causes? Understanding the internal processes behind the ‘high’ can greatly assist your smoking journey.

Awareness is valuable whether you’re lighting up for the first time or choosing to cultivate weed seeds with high THC, visit i49.net. It tells you what you can expect, lets you track your responses, and helps you tailor the sesh to your needs.

There’s a lot to this topic to investigate, but you don’t need the nitty-gritty of chemistry to apply the knowledge. The basics do the trick for most tokers.

Join us for a base-level overview of the effects of marijuana usage on your mind and body.

THC, CBD, Terpenes

How does weed affect you? What makes it so different from other smokable plants?

The science of cannabis revolves around its chemical composition. Three compound types are responsible for the body stone and the fits of giggles that smoking weed causes.

THC is the primary psychoactive cannabis compound. It influences your neurotransmitters, affecting perception, mood, pleasure, pain, and appetite.

CBD is a non-psychoactive therapeutic chemical. Reports offer numerous wellness-boosting benefits, especially regarding relief from pain and anxiety.

Terpenes are aromatic chemicals. They tailor how CBD and THC interact with the body, bringing anxiolytic, analgesic, calming, or energizing properties to the experience.

In general, high-THC pot tends to be very intoxicating and can alter your perception. CBD might produce a slight buzz, but without many other sensations produced by THC.

Terpenes are a complex matter, but they usually relate to the cannabis family. Those from sativa plants uplift the mood and energize the body, while ones from indica relax and leave you sleepy.

That’s the general idea behind the effects of marijuana usage. Let’s zero in on the mind and body.

How Does Weed Affect the Mind?

The ‘high’ is a well-known but elusive term. What are the effects of smoking weed on your mind?

Both THC and CBD affect the neurons in your brain. They especially impact the parts that control judgment, memory, pleasure, and coordination.

Instead of getting into biology, let’s see what smoking weed causes in terms of behavior.

First off, judgment. Cannabis can reduce inhibitions, pushing you to engage in alternate behaviors without the concerns you might usually face. Users report having more fun as anxiety drops and overthinking stops being an issue.

Effects of marijuana usage also play with how you remember your adventure. Higher consumption could harm your short-term memory. The hippocampus completely disregards some events in extreme cases, causing knowledge gaps.

Pleasure is the central part of your high. Cannabis triggers dopamine release, and the ‘feel good hormone’ amplifies your senses and relaxes your body. Greater enjoyment of food, sexual contact, and movement usually follows.

Coordination is the final smoking weed cause to note. Your perception of time and space alters after significant THC doses, and that might impair your balance. The influence usually isn’t very intense, but you could find yourself less agile and stable.

How Does Weed Affect the Body?

Smoking weed causes more than a head high. Its influence on the body is widespread, reaching various organ systems.

The effects of marijuana usage on your central nervous system are what you feel right away. THC and CBD trigger some neurotransmitters and block others. Pain perception drops, inflammation reduces, hunger mounts, and pleasure intensifies.

A further impact is that your circulation changes when THC enters your bloodstream. The heart rate increases while the blood vessels expand, causing the familiar bloodshot eyes.

Smoking weed causes changes to the digestive system, too. Both cannabinoids ease nausea and vomiting and affect the appetite—THC activates, and CBD suppresses. Depending on the chemical composition, you might experience an overwhelming food craving.

These are the immediate effects of marijuana usage, but numerous other processes happen in the background. Discussions about marijuana for athletes, strains against pain, and wellness weed suggests countless health benefits of short-term and long-term consumption.

Most evidence is still ambiguous, but studies propose that cannabis:

Reduces anxiety

Improves sleep

Boosts heart health

Assists metabolism

Fights inflammation

Supports eye health

Side Effects of Smoking Pot

Smoking weed causes plenty of enjoyment, but it can also lead to some unwanted reactions.

What happens to people who smoke weed when they overdo it?

The adverse reactions appear after consumption and decline after several hours. Their intensity depends on your tolerance, body composition, dose, and strain; in most cases, they’re slight.

Reported issues include:

Short-term memory loss

Anxiety and paranoia

Dizziness and lack of control

Lowered reaction time

Increased heart rate

Dry, bloodshot eyes

Dry mouth and tongue

Sexual problems

Sleepiness and drowsiness

You can minimize the side effects of smoking pot by never smoking on an empty stomach, starting slow, tracking your dose, and staying hydrated.

Note: Side effects usually follow high amounts of THC. CBD is known to inhibit THC activity, so well-balanced strains can help you bypass common issues.

An Individual Experience

Knowing what smoking weed causes forms an excellent baseline, but it isn’t set in stone. Everything from the strain, to the time of day, what else you’ve consumed, and your mood can influence your experience.

So, combine your new understanding with what you’re noticing upon consumption. Enter each smoking sesh confident and mindfully respond to negative reactions. Journal your experience with various plants and setups to pick your best fit.

It’ll take trial and error to determine what types of marijuana suit your desires. Once you do, toking can become an extraordinary experience that encourages you to buy seeds, harvest your own crops, and continue exploring.