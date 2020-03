Instagram Model Is Looking For Someone To Isolate With

World Cup model Maria Liman has made a bold plea to her Instagram followers for a partner to isolate with during the coronavirus outbreak. Liman became famous during the 2018 tournament.

On Instagram, the 26-year old called out to her 587,000 followers: “I am looking for an adorable partner, who is not sick with the coronavirus, to spend the next three months isolated and have fun while in quarantine”.

After the competition, she moved to London and is now facing time alone due to the coronavirus outbreak.