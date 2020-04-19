5 Manufacturing Technology Trends in 2020

When technology is advancing every part of our lives is advancing too. Can you remember how the technology looked 2-3 decades ago? There were so many limits on what we could do and how everything was done. People had to do most of the heavy lifting on their own and the safety of the workers was usually compromised. The manufacturing technology trends have changed a lot, and because of that, we experience faster production processes and better equipment.

Depending on the industry, companies use different equipment, however, one thing is for sure, the machines are better, safer and more durable. There are more than 7 billion people in the world and we all expect and demand different products. Even though there are millions of companies all over the world, most of them have to work 24 hours per day to be able to satisfy the demand of consumers.

The needs are changing every day, however, there are some things that both consumers and business owners always need. Better security, faster machinery, and increased worker safety include some of them, and the scientists and manufacturing industry are doing everything they can to come up with technologies that will make that happen. Here we are going to look at the tech trends of 2020 and what they are doing to improve the way we live.

Industrial wearables

This is not just a manufacturing trend, but it is also becoming a fashion trend as well. Nowadays workers have amazing equipment including smartwatches, goggles and even biometric sensors.

This equipment helps them work faster, better, keep track of everything and stay safe at the same time. Did you know that even the protective helmets have been updated? Now, if a worker gets hurt, the smart helmet can make a quick scan, collect data about the force and the type of injury and send that information to the first responders or management team.

Another thing that is really cool is the fact that industrial goggles can record everything the worker does. This way new employees and trainees can be trained faster and easier. They can see how the tasks look in real life and what should be done without artificial presentations.

Cyber experts

Cybersecurity became an issue when everything was digitized. On one side, it was easier for companies to collect data and to follow it, but on the other, that made everything riskier. When data is stolen, it could cause a lot of issues. And it’s not just that, even if one thing is differently programmed, it could cause malfunctions. When malfunctions happen in the manufacturing industries, it could mean that the whole production process has to stop.

Because of that, companies need cybersecurity experts. This way, workers won’t risk their security numbers being stolen, the company won’t risk their private details being shared and the production process will not be interrupted. This is becoming a huge trend in the companies and more and more cyber experts are needed and are being employed.

Motivation Data

This is a trend that has never been used before. And now, as companies are incorporating it, it seems like it is working. What this basically means is that workers have access to the data and they get motivated by looking at it.

For example, if you are working at an engraving company and you see that people are interested in the product you are producing, that they are buying it or that it is making people happier, you will want to do more and do better. There are a lot of different machines that create unique pieces and if you want to learn or view more about how they work and which materials they can change, you can do that with ease. This data is crucial when it comes to motivation, as our brain notices the things we do better and it makes us happier because of that.

Many businesses are incorporating this trend by adding huge screens all over the factory. They put the good numbers in green and the bad numbers in red. Workers can follow the data and know what they can do to improve the whole process. Visualizing both positive and negative things has a huge impact on the manufacturing industries. Experts say that since this type of data was introduced, many major issues were solved.

Augmented reality

When was the last time you watched a Sci-Fi movie? Or even Iron Man? Remember those devices that made a hologram appear so that people could see the plan, the building or even the robot? Well, all that is becoming a reality now.

There are smartphones and tablets that allow users to see even the smallest details right in front of them, without having to look at the real deal. Even though the plan for these holograms were video games, augmented reality became a part of the manufacturing industry when scientists realized they can make a better assessment of the equipment and machines used this way.

Exoskeleton

This type of robot is becoming a part of pretty much every manufacturing company. The robot is far more durable than anything else that was presented on the market before, it can finish the tasks quicker and it has better safety equipment.

The robotic machine is put on the human worker and it helps it become superhuman. The worker can lift heavy objects without risking spine injury, they can move around with ease and they can use the robotic arms to finish any task. However, this equipment is still really expensive and scientists are still testing it and upgrading it. We will see what the future holds and how much of a trend, it is going to become.

What do you think is making the biggest difference in the production process? Do you think that these trends are needed to improve the manufacturing industries? It is a fact that technology is going further, but some of it may not be accepted by everyone.

Companies decide if they are going to follow the latest trends and use that tech in their business. Most of them are adopting the safety protocols, as well as cybersecurity and some of them choose not to use all of the automation processes and robots.