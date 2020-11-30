5 Ways You Can Manipulate Opponents at Online Poker – 2020 Guide

Manipulating the players is an important aspect of winning online poker. You will become a great player if you can tell beforehand about the next move of your opponent. Therefore, to do so, you have to play with their minds and let them make the move that you want. Thus, you will be controlling their game. But it is easily said to be done. Not everyone can control players like puppets; only great players can do so.

Although a number of online casino sites claim that there won’t be any cheating, you can use certain methods. You can use manipulation and scheme if you are good at it. Here we are going to provide you with the different cheating methods that you can use to play with the minds of opponent players.

1. Multi-accounting cheat

Online casinos do not allow you to do multi-accounting. Furthermore, it is a clear fraud. Therefore, it is not legal to use this method. So if you are willing to use the fraud technique, go with this method. The reason behind the illegality of multi-accounting is that the online casinos deposit bonus to your account when you first get registered. So all they want is to prevent the loss of bonus.

You can use multiple accounts to play the same table and tournament. So through the various accounts, you will be able to see various cards. Thus, your chance of winning will be increased. But to use this method, you need to be extra careful and smart. Using the same IP address for multiple accounts will block you from the gaming site. Furthermore, if other players notice that you two are scheming something, they might report you to the poker room. So be careful while cheating also, you need brains to do so.

2. Manipulating other players

One of the smartest methods to use in a poker table is to manipulate the players. It would be best if you had a scheming mind to do so. It is quite easy to do in physical poker tables but not in online platforms. You can target the weaker players who are new at the poker table. They do not know much about schemes and cheating.

Therefore, you can convince them to make the decision that you want. Thus, they will depend upon you for their moves. So you will have a greater chance of winning the game. You can brainwash them and increase your chance of winning the game.

3. Bluffing

If you are not left with any of the choices to win the game, use bluffing. Confuse your opponents to make them think that the game is in your hands. But you cannot just randomly bluff about the game. Firstly, you need to assess the situation and make sure that you can take the risk.

Afterwards, you can start confusing the opponents into thinking that you are at the winning edge. Confusion will result in making you win the game because if the opponents are not strong enough, they might get puzzled and will make the wrong move.

4. Semi-bluffing

Other than bluffing, there is another thing that you can do and it is semi-bluffing. Of course, you will be showing that you have the game in your hands but with certain tactics. You don’t have the made hand, but there is a chance that you can win.

So you can try the backdoor flush or the straight draw in this situation. Even if the other players call, there will be a chance for you to win without any trick.

5. Slow playing

You can manipulate the opponent players in thinking that you have a moderate or low-value hand. Thus, they will be overconfident and will make the wrong move. On the other hand, you can control the game by going slowly. You can show your best hand at the showdown. This technique is either good or bad, depending upon your skills. Several poker table winners live by this trick while others cannot handle it. Therefore, they say that it is not a good strategy.

If you have a free card, it does not necessarily mean that you will have a second-best hand. Therefore, you should use this trick carefully. If you want to use slow playing to your benefit, you should take care of certain aspects. There are times when you can use slow playing to your advantage. On the other hand, there are times when using this tactic will make you lose the bet.

You can use slow playing trick when,

You are the first one to act

You have recently shown a bluff

Your image is quite loose

You are the chip leader

You are likely to be blinded out

You have some loose players in your hand

Moreover, it would be best if you never use slow playing when,

Your game is heading up

The money is already present in the pot

Your opponents are quite tough and tight players

The possibilities of draws are open by the board

To conclude, we have provided you with the ways that you can use to manipulate the players at the online poker. Using these tips and tricks will increase your chance of winning. Furthermore, if you take timely actions and play the game with a proper plan, you can actually have the win. After all, it is not just the luck that is important here. You need to have brains for winning the bonus.