Male Pattern Baldness: Causes and Treatment

Men make up the largest population of hair loss individuals. By the age of 35, nearly two-thirds of men will have experienced hair loss. By the age of 50, nearly 85% of men will struggle with hair thinning. This goes for 3 million men. This is a very large number, and battling baldness is not fun.

Many men suffer from hair thinning at the crown of their head. Although permanent treatments have not yet been discovered, scientists and medical professionals are consistently working to find a cure. Below you will learn more about male pattern baldness and the best treatment for men.

What Causes Baldness?

Male pattern baldness can also be referred to as Androgenetic Alopecia. This accounts for more than 95% of the hair loss in men. This pattern baldness normally starts as a receding hairline at the crown of men’s heads and can further develop into complete baldness.

Hair thinning caused by Androgenetic Alopecia can be caused by many reasons. Stress, poor diet, hormones, medical conditions, and even medications can all cause loss amongst men. But, the biggest contributor to male pattern baldness is from the hormone known as DHT. It is abbreviated for the medical term dihydrotestosterone, which is a male sex hormone. To learn more on DHT, you can check out kiierr.com.

DHT is naturally produced in men, and overproduction of this hormone can lead to hair loss. This is because it binds to the healthy follicles on the scalp and causes them to die. Essentially, too much production of DHT suffocates the healthy follicles to where they cannot breathe. This results in the follicles dying off and eventually falling out. This is when you will start noticing hair thinning on the head.

In order to combat the overproduction of DHT, try looking for shampoos specifically that treat it. There are DHT blocking shampoos on the market that have specific ingredients in them to block the overproduction of this hormone so that it no longer can affect your hair.

Best Hair Loss Treatment for Men

Although many men suffer from it every day, there are some treatments that can help slow it down. First, focusing on a healthy diet can really affect the way it grows. Just like your body, your hair needs the proper nutrients and vitamins to help it grow long and strong. Focusing on incorporating foods that are rich in proteins, vitamins, zinc, and iron will encourage growth.

The reason it is most important to eat protein is that the hair is made up of almost entirely protein. Iron helps transport oxygen to cells in the body. With this being said, an iron intake will make sure that oxygen is flowing to the hair follicles in order to keep them alive and healthy. The best foods to eat to increase growth are meats, fish, nuts, fruits, vegetables, and eggs.

All of these contain the appropriate proteins, vitamins, and minerals to assure you that you are getting everything you need so your hair can thrive. If you feel that it is not possible to eat these types of foods, try taking a multivitamin so that you get the necessary supplements.

Another treatment for men that has been proven to regrow hair is through the use of low-level light therapy. This can also be abbreviated as LLLT and has been used by medical professionals in their hair restoration clinics to further the growth of hair on the scalp. The newest devices on the market are FDA-cleared laser growth caps.

These caps are designed for at-home use and use low-level light therapy, which is emitted through medical-grade laser diodes to penetrate the tissue of the scalp. These caps have been successfully proven to work for both men and women. The low-level light therapy treatment inside the caps only takes 30-minutes every other day and can be done whenever it is convenient for the user.

The hair growth hats are very affordable and can be worn by anyone over the age of 18 years old. Most companies provide a warranty and money-back guarantee, so it is crazy not to try them out to see if they can resolve your hair loss issues.

A completely natural and organic way to treat hair loss amongst men is to incorporate the use of essential oils. These oils have been used for many years for their cosmetic purposes. Focusing on the oils of peppermint, rosemary, coconut, cedarwood, lavender, and almond are very beneficial for growth. Each oil possesses different properties, so you will have to decide which one is going to be the best for you.

Use peppermint oil to stimulate the scalp and encourage new hair growth. The stinging sensation of this oil will increase the blood flow to the scalp area and in turn, create new growth. Rosemary oil is most recognized for the hair strength qualities that it provides. It improves the cellular metabolism of the cells, which keeps them active and strong. Coconut oil is used primarily for moisturization. The scalp cannot help the hair grow if it is dehydrated.

Cedarwood increases circulation to the scalp and also reduces brittle hair. Lavender oil helps prevent bacteria from growing on the follicles. This means that it keeps them nice and healthy to further promote healthy hair growth. Lastly, almond oil is rich in vitamin E, so it helps your hair follicles retain the proper moisture. It also provides a natural shine.

After getting some background on what male pattern baldness is, hopefully, you can find the proper treatment that will work for you. The most important thing you can do is identify the root of the problem and then figure out your best option to treat your thinning. You should not have to suffer from self-esteem and self-confidence issues with your hair today. There are way too many treatment options available that you can use to get those precious locks back to their healthiest stage!