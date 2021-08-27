How to Make Your Home More Zen

When you say you’re busy, we get it. In between work, family and simply trying to carve time out for yourself, you might feel like it’s impossible to unwind. In fact, going home after a long day might not even feel like the sanctuary you’re hoping for, as it seems like you never fully catch up on sleep. Home is where you’re supposed to feel safe and secure, in addition to being the place you can let go of worries and relax. But if your home is full of clutter, it only adds to the madness. Here are ways to make your home more zen.

Make an Entrance

Even if you live in a small apartment, you can still make your entryway inviting. Instead of throwing shoes in the corner, use a shoe rack to keep things nice and neat. Place diffusers near the front door so you immediately have a welcoming scent upon entry.

Appreciate the Space

Although decorating your home does let your personality shine through, less is sometimes more. So, before you head out to buy a few more trinkets, take a look around. Filling every inch of your space with too many things can actually make you feel stressed. It can take away from your home’s natural beauty. Choose a few choice pieces and live more minimalistic. After all, it’s the in thing these days to lead a minimalistic life by living off the grid in a tiny home.

Donate More

Similar to buying less, you also need to donate more. You’d be surprised how fast you can accumulate items that you forgot you bought. You can create a feeling of calm and make your home more mindful by getting rid of things you don’t use or want. There are plenty places where you donate gently used items to those in need.

Buy the Right Furniture

Harmonizing your home also means buying the right-sized furniture. Nothing throws off a room like a furniture that’s too big for the space. Look at the negative space within the room and find ways to make the most of it. Sleek, more modern furniture that’s lower helps to offset negative space and energy.

Repaint Your Walls

Creating a more relaxed space also means incorporating the right color palette. If they’re not already, give your walls a minimalistic makeover. Choose subdued shades of off-white, vanilla, and the palest of blue. Also, coordinating colors of the same family also give your home a sophisticated appearance.

Hide Your Mirror

Unless it’s in the bathroom or your dressing area, you should limit the snout of mirrors in your home. Mirrors are thought to cause energy to bounce, which in feng shui, can make you feel stressed.

Practice Aromatherapy

Nothing soothes the soul like a heavenly scent. Aromatherapy can transport you far from the stressors of daily life, so don’t be afraid to experiment. For example, cinnamon has a relaxing, deep scent whereas lemon is full of zest and is supposed to make you feel renewed energy. If you use dry herbs or cannabis in your downtime, you might want to swap out your traditional methods of consumption and try a Volcano Classic Vaporizer. It delivers improved flavor and fits on your desktop. You can click here to learn more about it.

Utilize Natural Light

Natural light can help improve your mood and sleep habits. Rooms that are continually dark can disrupt your circadian rhythm. If you’re having issues sleeping, which if you’re stressed is usually the norm, try removing your curtains and waking up with natural light.

Use Raw Materials

If your home is all white, it might feel more sterile than welcoming. Incorporate natural woods, marble and other raw materials to warm up the space. You can also invest in clay pots or vases to add depth.

Make Your Bed

After a long day, nothing feels like crawling into a made bed. And even if you don’t like doing it, you should at least fluff your pillows and smooth your blanket. Doing so gives you a chance to start the day with intention. You should also splurge and buy yourself luxurious bedding that’s makes this chore a little more pleasant.

Avoid Harsh Lighting

Soft lighting can help lull you into a happier state of mind. If your bulbs are too bright, look for ones that are lower wattage and give off a softer glow. You can also opt for dimmer switches to set the mood.

Upgrade Your Bath Towels

You don’t have to spend a lot to create a spa experience. Even if you only buy one or two, invest in high-quality bath towels. You should look for a super cozy robe you can slip into as well.

Add Plants

A little greenery can go a long way, so buy houseplants that you can watch grow. Taking care of acts also requires mindfulness, which helps you live in the moment and feel grateful for the little things.

Listen to Music

Music is one of the best anti-stress strategies you can do. Instead of loud or fast-paced tunes, listen to music that makes you feel tranquil. Indie music or soft jazz are two popular options to try.

Hide Power Cords

Even though it probably doesn’t cross your mind, a pile of power cords are not visually appealing. Keep the vibes going by hiding your power cords. You can invest in vertical power banks or simply hide them behind furniture.

Upgrade Storage Options

Who says storage needs to be bland and boring? There are plenty of attractive storage options you can use to organize your belongings. From sleek leather cubes to pretty corded baskets, you can choose ones that suit both your taste and home decor.

Create a Quiet Nook

If your budget doesn’t allow for refurnishing, you can still create a small nook of comfort. A soft throw, a cozy chair and the right lighting are the perfect blend for tranquility. You can then slowly work your way through your home, making it more zen room by room.