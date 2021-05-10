How to Make Your Bathroom More Luxurious

There are many things to consider when you’re planning a bathroom renovation. More than most people realize, it turns out. The good news is that you’re probably more prepared than you think, because bathroom renovations are often less complicated than kitchen renovations, and they’re usually completed in a shorter time frame, too. However, there are still some things that you need to be aware of before you get started.

Bathroom renovations are one of the most common home improvement projects, and one of the costliest. Depending on the scope, a bathroom renovation can cost anywhere from $3,000 to $50,000 or more. The amount you pay will depend on the size of your bathroom, how extensive a renovation you want to undergo, and what materials you plan to use, if there is existing water or mold damage from the plumbing fixtures you are replacing, and more.

For example, if you’re looking to replace your tub with a shower and install a new sink, toilet, and vanity, but leave the layout relatively similar, you could expect to pay approximately $5,000 to $10,000. If you are looking for a full bathroom renovation including a change of layout requiring water lines and drain pipes to be run into new locations of the bathroom, new flooring, tiled walls, a tiled walk in shower, and high end fixtures, you could be looking at a price range anywhere from $25,000 to $50,000.

One of the most important rooms in your home, your bathroom is where you begin and end every day. The products, accessories, and finishes you choose for it can enhance your everyday routines, and even create a sanctuary where you can relax and unwind. Your bathroom is your own space, so the possibilities for decorating it are limited only by your vision. But bathroom spaces can be small, so the trick to creating an inviting and luxurious space is about using the space wisely.

Here are some tips to make your bathroom more luxurious.

What’s old is new again

Older style fixtures have seen a rise in popularity once more in the last decade as accents in the modern bathroom. Claw foot bathtubs are ideal for soaking and relaxing after a long day.

Certain styles of vintage light fixtures can be the perfect bit of added flair or accent piece to compliment a modern bathroom.

Toilet paper, or not toilet paper: a bathroom debate

Bidets have been popular in many areas of the world for quite some time, but it’s only recently that it’s begun to gain popularity in North America.

They are available in models that are both simple to install on an existing standard toilet, or there are dedicated standalone bidets, and toilets with built in bidet functions. It is up to you if you think the addition of a bidet would make your bathroom feel more luxurious. We recommend them as a simple way to make your newly renovated bathroom be more refreshing and hygienic overall.

Bath and Shower Ideas

Waterfall or rain style showerheads are hugely popular at the moment. And it’s easy to see why. To stand under a relaxing waterfall showerhead is truly a step above the standard angle mounted showerhead seen in most homes. Keep in mind however that to install a rain style showerhead will almost always need a new waterline to be run into the ceiling above the shower, so a bit extra plumbing work will be required to enjoy this relaxing feature.

Improve the lighting

Bathrooms can be small to begin with. Add in dark and dingy lighting, and the bathroom will seem more like a closet than the place you begin and end your day.

New light fixtures can help brighten up and bathroom and are a very easy upgrade. Even by introducing new LED bulbs, you can increase the brightness in your bathroom, and lower electricity costs.

Improve the flooring

Tile flooring has always felt more luxurious compared to linoleum. One of the downfalls however is that if the tile flooring is installed on top of a ground level floor, or a cement subfloor, it can feel extremely cold. Nothing quite as disappointing as stepping out of a nice warm shower only to have all the warmth sucked through the soles of your feet.

Under Tile in floor heating however, allows you to have the best of both worlds. It is relatively straightforward to install under the tiles prior to their installation, and also quite easy to tie into the bathroom electrical wiring. They tend to have a bit of a cost associated with the heated wiring, but the cost you incur will be one you quickly forget about when you’re standing on a luxurious tile floor that is warm on your bare feet after a bedtime shower.

Improve the counters

While reliable, cheap and sturdy, Melamine and laminate counters will never have the same luxurious feel to them as a granite, or marble countertop. Their wooden backing also doesn’t tend to lend itself well to the often humid bathroom, or the splashes or spills around the bathroom basin.

A hard, water resistant countertop material both looks nice, and is much more suited and durable for the bathroom.

There are also many options available that are far cheaper than marble or granite counters for the bathroom, including quartz, solid surface, and the less common but extremely versatile and durable choice of concrete.

With a nearly limitless number of colours and styles to choose from, we are certain you’ll be able to find a new countertop material that looks stunning and performs how you need it to.

Hopefully this article has been able to give you some ideas and insights on a few of the options you have when it comes to upgrading and improving, arguably one of the most important rooms in your home. Your bathroom should be an oasis, and with these tips and ideas we’re sure you’ll bring to life a stunning creation during your next bathroom renovation. If you want to see more bathroom renovation ideas, check out https://www.rebornrenovations.com/bathroom-renovations/