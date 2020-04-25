Make-Up Artist Creates Curly Eyelashes

Some people have been getting creative during this time, practicing new looks to wear once all this is over. But there’s one look it’s safe to say we won’t be trying any time soon and that’s curly eyelashes.

The bizarre style was created by Danish make-up artist Sofie Petersen and has gone viral because people think it looks like pubic hair.

She said: “I want people to feel something when they see my beauty looks, whether it’s inspired or disgusted. I want to show emotions and tell stories and joke around”.