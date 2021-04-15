How to Make a Home Warm and Cozy?

A warm and cozy home can make people feel welcomed and relaxed. The character or charm added to your architecture is what makes your space feel cozy even if you lack space. Beautiful floors, divided wood windows, panelling, or beams on the ceiling are some of the great features that can add character to your home.

While good developers like Paradise Developments add all these elements, sometimes you need to add a personal touch to the interior of your house to make it appear more cozy and warm. In this article, we will help you find some of the best ways to build a home that is cozy and warm:

Cozy Statement Piece

When shopping for statement pieces, look for the cozy ones. For instance, the shutter cabinet offers a relaxed, warm vibe that you would love in your house. Once you have selected the right statement piece, it will be easier to build on other cozy elements.

Additionally, how many elements you need in a room depends on the room’s architecture, style, and size. Make sure you do not stuff your room with too many elements; the aim is to make the space cozy, not crowded.

Get The Lighting Right

Switch those single overhead lighting and invest in table and floor lamps, task lighting, ambiance lighting, and candles. This will create a significant difference in making your house appear cozy.

Moreover, take out those cold bulbs and add some warm bulbs, and you will experience a different vibe in your space. You can add a bohemian vibe to your room with some string lights.

Fresh Flowers

Fresh flowers are always a great touch to make any interior feel more cozy and homely. And if you take care of them properly, fresh flowers can last you a really long time. Make sure you diligently water them and trim the stems. Moreover, you can include flowers in various vases across the house to accentuate the charm.

When you randomly put flowers around the home, it will give a feeling that they are always present there rather than just for celebrations. And if you cannot manage living plants, you can opt for faux greenery. If you can spend a little extra, you will be able to get faux greenery that looks just like real plants.

Play With Texture And Layer

Laminate and hardwood flooring looks very elegant, but in the cooler seasons, they can get chilly. The same is the case with tiles. By adding layers between the floor and yourself, you will feel cozier and warmer. And the thing is a beautiful rug works in every single room, even in the kitchen and bathroom.

If you do not want to use rugs in the bathroom, you can opt for a plush bath mat, so you do not have to step onto the cold floor when getting out of the shower. Moreover, you can layer a natural fibre rug or jute rug with a Persian or Moroccan style rug to create stunning and cozy layering. During summer, you can take back the layers and switch to the more weather-appropriate rug.

Layer It Up

Another important feature that makes your space cozy is layers. Now every house is different, and what works for one may not work for the other. It will be a process of trial and error where you will have to work with different layers to get the right combination that aligns with space. You can add or subtract items to see what is working and what is not.

But make sure that you give yourself enough time to acclimate and then decide whether or not the layers are working for you. If you still feel that your room needs something more, try bolder textures. There are times when even a single change in an item can bring the whole thing together. Layers have their mood as well; you just need to know how to use them. Instead of sticking to wall-to-wall underfoot, choose an accent rug in your room.

Adding Smart Lighting

Smart lighting is the best way to get whatever mood you want in your house. They come with various colour options, and each colour is denoted by a certain mood. In the evening, to get a cozy feel, you can dim the light to warm orange. On the other hand, if you are watching a movie, you can adjust the lighting to create an immersion experience. These are dimmable lights that are compatible with Alexa and Google Home. Therefore you can control the setting of the lights through voice command.

Add Character To Your Walls

Walls can play a significant role in making your space appear cozier. You can add artwork or a gallery wall to add character to your space. While these are a great way to accentuate your space, not everyone likes to include too much artwork. In this case, you can simply hang one large statement piece on the wall to create a theme for that room. This way, you can add a different theme for every room.

The Comfort Of The Curtains and Mirrors

You find blinds or sheers in every home. But for an additional layer of comfort and coziness, you can try switching light-weight curtains during winter for some heavy, luxurious drapes with thermal lining. This will retain the heat inside the house while adding an extra level of coziness.

Good Fragrance

The smell in your house is just as important as visual elements to make the space look and feel cozy. If your place looks great but smells bad, all your hard work has gone to waste. There is a wide range of scents to choose from. You can add fragrance by scented candles, wax melts, incense, fresh fragrant flowers, etc.

Final Thoughts

Making your home cozy is not as hard you would think. It is all about adding the right elements to the right place. Make sure whatever you choose; it should reflect on your style and preferences. And, above are some ideas that you can use in your home to make it cozy.