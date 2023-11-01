How To Make Him Miss You Like Crazy: 10 Proven Ways To Make A Guy miss you

In the world of romantic relationships, the art of making someone miss you is a delicate balance between connection and space. It’s a dance of desire and mystery, a subtle interplay of presence and absence that keeps the flame of attraction burning brightly. Here, we’ll discuss ten subtle strategies to make him miss you like crazy.

Stop All Communication

I know it’s hard not to reach out to that person if you miss him. Of course, you want to be in constant communication with him, but if you really want him to miss you, then give him time to miss you. He can’t miss you if you keep communicating with him, right? Give him a reason to miss you. Stop calling and texting him. If you continue reaching out, he will never have a reason to miss you.

Play the Waiting Game

If a woman is interested in a guy, she responds immediately to a call or text coming from him. But responding to him right away will give him hints that you were always available for him at his convenience. Men love the chase, so do not get caught easily. Make him wait as long as needed, but not long enough that will make him lose interest. This may be silly, but it always works. It makes him crave for you more.

Be the First to End the Conversation

After making him wait, he will eventually contact you if he really likes you. Always be the one to hang up the phone and let him be the one to send that last text. The key is to keep him wanting more of you. Because you ended the conversation, it will make him contact you first because he feels the need to continue your conversation.

Go easy on Social Media

Nowadays, almost all of us have a Facebook account. Pause your Facebook activities for a while. Because how can he miss you if he always sees you in his feeds? Be a little mysterious so that he will miss you. Pause on updating your status, uploading your photos, and sharing things on Facebook. Additionally, stop liking and commenting on his posts because it will make him think that you are needy for his attention.

Find a Scent That Will Remind Him of You

Have you experienced smelling a certain smell and a person or place pops into your mind? This is because our sense of smell is attached to our memory. So, if you want him to miss you, wear the same perfume every time you see him. Each time that certain smell hits his nose, you are the one he will be thinking of. You can also try to spray your perfume on his things so even if you are not together, he will still smell you.

Add a Little Bit of Mystery and Surprise

A guy loves a little bit of mystery. You do not need to tell everything about you in just one sitting. Men tend to lose interest if they already know everything about you. They think they already conquered you and you do not excite them anymore. Remember, men love the chase and challenge.

Also, it won’t hurt if you surprise your man sometimes. You can treat him to dinner or give him a gift. If you are already in a close relationship, you can even gift him an Auxfun sex machine for men. If he’s happy with your company, he will miss that and will always find ways to be with you again.

Leave Things Behind

Have you ever found a thing that belongs to your special someone and memories rush back? Make a point of leaving small things like your hair clip or earrings at your guy’s house or car. So every time your guy sees it, he will remember you.

Leave Him Craving for More

leave him craving for more. It’s like our favorite food. When we get a taste of something delicious, we want to taste it again. But here is the catch: If you always get that taste, even how delicious it is, you will lose interest. Men want what they can’t have. So give him a taste but do not give it all. Make it challenging for him. In this way, he will appreciate you more.

Be Independent

Your man is not going to miss you if you are constantly available to him. Give him space and create your own space. There’s no need to be always together. If he is really into you, you do not need to worry about him enjoying his free time. Guys really like it when you are not so clingy. Enjoy your own thing and let him miss you.

Spend Time with Your Friends

Spend time with your friends and share your stories and adventures with your man. It’s important that he knows that you were able to have fun without him. Who knows, he might want to tag along on your next adventure.

The Overall Look

Men are visual creatures, so make sure that he will like what he is seeing. Go to the salon and treat yourself to a full makeover. Maybe you can get a haircut, try new makeup, and buy yourself a sporty or sexy outfit. Your man already likes you for what you are; you just need to boost that feeling to make sure he is always into you.

Just Be You

And lastly, just be yourself. Do not pretend you’re someone else, especially when you are together. Go crazy with him, be spontaneous, and have fun together. What guy in his right mind can resist these personalities? And when you’re apart from each other, he can compare you with other girls and he will realize how unique and beautiful you are. And being apart, he will miss you because he knows you are definitely one-of-a-kind.

Be Memorable

The first step is to be a girl who is worth missing. Do you know how great you are? If you don’t know, man is not going to know that either. You need to show up and be your best self. Love everything about yourself and your life, and he’ll love you too. Laugh hard, love hard, and give yourself what you need to be happy.

When you’re out there doing your own thing and being fabulous, it’s hard for a man to ignore that. He’ll want to be around you more when you want to be around yourself. Don’t fool yourself into thinking you need someone to make you happy. Be happy, and someone will miss you when you aren’t around.

Let Him Do His Own Thing

One surefire way to get him to miss you is to give him the space he needs, and you need. While you may want to spend every waking hour with the man of your dreams, the truth is that you need time to do your own thing too. The more time you spend apart, the more you’ll both want to be together. If you give him the space to miss you, he surely will. Check in and stay in touch, but don’t crowd him. Leave a little to the imagination and make sure there is still a reason for him to check in with you.

Take Your Time

Want your guy to miss you? Then leave him wanting. Don’t rush into things you can’t take back. If you are getting physical, don’t rush into things. Take your time and let him get to know you over time. You don’t need to spend the night all the time. You can slip out, be mysterious, and take something with you. Being in a relationship is about being transparent, but that doesn’t have to happen all at once.

Making him miss you is one strategy that you can use to help do that. Create your own unique self that he will love and can’t resist, and that is the personality of a strong, kind, and independent woman. It’s not manipulation; it’s not being a tease. It’s just something you can do to help keep your man wanting more. Hope these tips were helpful.