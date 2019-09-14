Make a Memorable Business Card

If you are even slightly interested in running your own business, chances are that you’ve already considered making your own business card at least once before. Nothing serves as a better promotion than handing out a well-designed and beautifully crafted business card that people will find pleasure in owning it simply because of how well-made it is.

Today we’re talking about business cards in general, why you need one and what are some of the best ways to create a memorable card that nobody will be able to turn down. Feel free to read until the end if you want to learn more. Let’s take a look.

Why a business card?

There’s a reason why all popular businessmen hand over their cards to people. Let’s say that you’re running a car repair service company as an example. When a person starts experiencing trouble with their vehicle, the first thing they’re going to do is try and remember a service just like the one you run and ask for their help. If they don’t know such service already, they will try to look upon the internet, and this is where your competition can take over. If that person has your business card stored somewhere in their wallet however, they’ll simply pull it out and call you. This means an extra customer that could’ve been easily lost to your competition if you didn’t hand them your business card a few days earlier.

What makes a business card “memorable”?

Let’s be honest, there are some business cards that you simply don’t want to look at, not to mention putting them in your wallet or storing them at your home. Well, this is simply because not many people understand the importance of making their cards good looking and top-quality. We want to help you avoid this from happening, so let’s take a look at some of the best ways to improve your design.

Consider a metal business card

According to www.justmetalcards.com, metal business cards are becoming very popular lately, simply because people appreciate a durable and well-made design a lot more than the traditional paper one. Metal business cards are simply better because they will never get destroyed from constant “tumbling” around inside a wallet, or from being pulled out and put back in many times. Besides, you can do some very cool things with metal designs, such as shaping your card as your logo or making it look like a car if you’re running a car repair service, etc. Those are just a few examples but you are free to be as creative as you want, it’s your design after all.

When we compare the number of metal business cards to the regular paper ones, we can see a pretty big difference in the number. Not many people use metal cards, but that’s the main reason why others are turning down their cards. A good looking and well-designed business card can be used as an accessory on a person’s keychain, a necklace or simply something that looks very premium and can be stored inside a wallet. There’s nothing special about paper, and we all know that anyone can do it. Metal, however, is quite different, and people will appreciate your uniqueness and effort if you chose to pick this method.