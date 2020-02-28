How to Make a Good First Impression at Work 2020

How you present yourself has an enormous impact on how people perceive and respond to you. That is important in all walks of life, but particularly in your career where you want to earn respect, build strong relationships, and be approachable.

Taking a few steps to improve how you present yourself could help you to boost your career, create better relationships and help to improve your self-esteem (those with low self-esteem often struggle to present themselves well, which could be holding them back). Here are a few tips which should help you to start making a better impression when you meet new people.

Improve Physical Appearance

A person’s physical appearance says a lot about them, so you should always make sure that you look presentable so that you will impress others and show that you respect yourself. You do not need to wear a 3-piece suit every day to do this, but you should always take pride in your appearance and dress smartly for work. Additionally, small touches like nail polish can help to boost your presence and will always go noticed, like these from Capital Hair and Beauty.

Hygiene

Similarly, you need to make sure that you look after your hygiene as otherwise, this will put people off. That will include showering daily, wearing deodorant and perfume, washing your hands regularly, keeping nails trimmed, and brushing your teeth twice daily. When you improve your physical appearance and personal hygiene, you will feel more confident, be more approachable, and show your professionalism.

How To Greet People

Of course, first impressions are not just about your appearance and how you greet people will have a considerable impact on how a relationship is built. You should always look people in the eye, smile, and shake their hands (regardless of gender, position, etc.). This handshake should be firm without gripping too hard, and you should shake their hand and not their fingers. Say hello and introduce yourself with confidence and say their name when you greet them (saying it out loud will help you to memorize it).

Listen

One of the biggest mistakes that people make when it comes to meeting people (and in general) is not listening. People often overthink how to introduce themselves, and they do not listen to what the other person is saying (this is why people forget names). Try to focus on the other person and listen to what they have to say. That is vital for establishing relationships, and it is a skill that can help you in different areas.

Improve Your Posture & Body Language

Your posture and body language also say a tremendous amount about you and will determine how people perceive and interact with you. Try to stand up tall with your back straight, open up your body when talking to people, and avoid crossing your arms and legs or fidgeting. Nod and smile while people talk to show that you are listening and engaged.

Improve Your Confidence

Closely linked to your posture and body language is confidence. While it is true that some people are naturally more confident than others, it is essential to realize that this is a skill that can be learned with a little effort. There are many ways to improve your confidence, including working on your weaknesses, getting out of your comfort zone regularly, and leading a healthy lifestyle. That is worthwhile because it will help you to command respect, improve how you are perceived, and help you to excel in your role (as well as help in many other areas of your life). While confidence is necessary, you must also make sure that you avoid arrogance, which would hold you back and stop you from building any meaningful relationships.

Be Positive

Negativity can make it challenging to develop relationships and could hold you back. That is why you should be positive and open in the workplace and avoid complaining so that that you are more approachable and enjoyable to be around. That implies being flexible in terms of work.

Be Punctual

It is hard to take somebody seriously when they are not punctual – this is particularly important when interviewing or starting a new job. Give yourself plenty of time so that you can arrive on time while also providing you with the time to get mentally prepared.

These tips should help you to start making a better first impression. It can be challenging to change how others see you after meeting someone, which is why first impressions are so important, particularly in a business setting. Improving how you present yourself could open some new doors, help you to build strong relationships, and give you a confidence boost that will help you to find success and joy in your career.