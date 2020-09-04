6 Care and Maintenance Tips for Silicone Hoses in 2020

No matter how well the tube is installed, if not maintained properly, it could have a really short lifespan. So, learning how to conserve your hose is of utmost importance. It could save you a lot of time and money in the long run.

So what are the best ways to appropriately maintain your silicone hoses?

If you want to find out, then keep on reading, because in this article, we will discuss this topic in detail and we’ll provide you with some amazing tips to make this process easy for you.

So without further ado, let’s get to it!

Visual inspection

Inspecting your hose regularly is of utmost importance. If you notice any cracks, damage, leakage, or the tubing being in an unusual shape, it’s time to either replace it or fix the components of the hose assembly.

It’s incredibly important to look for any irregularities as it could save you from unnecessary damage. You should always follow the manufacturer’s instructions and make sure the hose is in its correct position and is used appropriately.

All in all, a lot of damage can be prevented by simply visually inspecting the hose. Don’t wait until it malfunctions, but look at the sings of damage and act accordingly. For the best results, you should do this as frequently as possible.

Make sure it’s not bent more than it should be

Silicone hoses, while flexible, have their limits. If your hose undergoes pressure that exceeds the factory recommendation, it could crack easily. So make sure you maintain the appropriate pressure and only use it for its intended purposes. Silicone is pretty flexible and it responds well to different conditions, but you should still be careful not to overburden it. Even if it manages to withstand the unsuitable conditions, this could still largely decrease its lifespan.

So yes, keeping the right pressure could drastically prolong the lifespan of your hose and it would prevent any unnecessary damage and breakage. This is one of the most important parts of proper hose care.

Cleaning the outside of your hose

Most people underestimate the importance of keeping your hose clean on the outside. However, this is crucial for keeping your hose healthy and making it last longer. The external cleanliness of your silicone tubing is absolutely necessary to protect it from damage.

So how to properly clean the outside of the hose?

The important thing is to use cleaning solutions that don’t consist of aggressive chemicals. A solution of dish detergent and some warm water is basically all you need. You could even opt for some baby wipes and do the job easily. Still, make sure to look for gentle solutions so you don’t have to worry about harmful chemicals ruining the material. Even though silicone is pretty durable and sturdy, a lot of chemicals simply do not work well with it.

Cleaning the inside of your hose

You should always keep the insides of your silicone tubes clean. The only complicated part of this process is learning how to remove and reinstall the hose properly. You should look at the instructions from the manufacturer and be extremely careful to follow them as closely as possible. Of course, you could ask someone experienced to do the job for you.

So, what is the best way to clean the insides?

For the best results you should use a bleach-water solution, just make sure to additionally clean it with water after. You don’t want any bleach residue on your tubes. The ideal ratio is one cup of unscented bleach to one gallon of hot water.

Of course, make sure to clean the insides frequently, as this could help to prolong the lifespan of the product in a major way.

Make sure to pick a quality manufacturer

All right, this isn’t exactly a maintenance tip, but choosing a quality model is of the utmost importance when it comes to the durability of the hose. All of these maintenance tips could amount to nothing if you buy a low-quality model.

This is why you should always research all the possible solutions and find the right manufacturer for your needs. Silicone tubes can be used for many different things, and depending on the intended usage, the right model might vary. You should feel free to contact the manufacturer and ask them all the important details about their product. A good supplier will provide you with guidance and enough details to help you properly care for the product. For example, at places like etolrubber you’d be able to ask for any customizations you may require and find the right silicone hose that fits your needs.

All in all, purchasing from the right supplier is absolutely crucial if you want to get a long-lasting, high-quality silicone tubing.

Do a lot of research

You have to know what kind of chemicals can inflict damage on your silicone tube. If you’re going to use these hoses in industrial settings, you should probably check if your needs align with the material. Some chemicals can be devastating when in contact with silicone, so make sure you arm yourself with enough knowledge to prevent chemical inflicted damage from happening.

The best way to go about it is to ask the manufacturer directly. They can inform you about the best ways to utilize their product, the limits that you shouldn’t exceed like pressure, and the proper care and maintenance of the tubing. They can even give you advice on some alternatives if need be.

Conclusion

Knowing how to properly care for a silicone tube is essential for prolonging its lifespan. You should be able to clean it properly and be aware of all the limitations that must not be exceeded.

Make sure to purchase a high-quality one, since this will make the maintenance and care much easier. Choose a reliable supplier, and follow their advice and instructions carefully for the best possible results.

All in all, properly maintaining your hose can save you a lot of money and time, and it’s a skill that’s absolutely necessary if you want your silicone tubes to function for a long time.