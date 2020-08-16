Where to Start: A Comprehensive Plan for Maintaining Your Air Conditioning – 2020 Guide

Homeowners need a plan for maintaining their air conditioning units and keeping their homes at the most comfortable temperature possible. Maintenance tasks range from cleaning to servicing the unit. Testing the components shows the technicians the source of issues that affect the units and prevent it from operating properly. Reviewing a comprehensive plan for maintaining the air conditioning unit shows homeowners vital steps for improving their unit.

Cleaning out the Interior and Exterior Units

Seasonal cleaning cuts down on allergens, pathogens, and bacteria in the units. Cleaning out the interior and exterior units removes all debris, dirt, and dust thoroughly. Technicians remove the panel from each unit and use vacuums and blowers to remove all debris. The technicians use specialized cleaners for the condenser coil to remove any debris that becomes stuck to the fins. Rust and corrosion develop on the condenser coil and require the service providers to scrub it away. A cleaner unit functions better, and it is necessary for the homeowner to schedule the cleaning services at least one month before starting their unit.

Assess the Concrete Pad under the AC Units

The concrete pad underneath the exterior AC unit must remain in tiptop shape and keep the unit off the ground. Any cracks in the concrete require repairs to keep the unit balanced. Technicians test the concrete pad for any shrinkage that threatens the unit. Some contractors recommend extending the size of the concrete pad over tome to lower the effects of shrinkage and keep the exterior unit more stable. Keeping it off the ground prevents grass and tree roots from growing underneath and inside the exterior unit.

Change out the Thermostat

Thermostats become faulty after about 5 to 7 years, and technicians replace the components if it cannot operate properly. Some HVAC professionals recommend replacing an outdated thermostat with a programmable product. The programmable thermostats give the homeowner more control over how often the unit runs. They can program it to run less frequently when the homeowner is at work, and their kids are in school. The option lowers energy consumption and prevents higher than average energy bills. Programmable thermostats work well with smart home features. The smart home systems allow homeowners to adjust the thermostat from a remote connection on a mobile device. The connections also give the homeowner control over other vital features such as their lights and surveillance or security systems.

Increasing Airflow with an In-Line Duct Booster Fans

An in-line duct booster fan increases airflow inside the property and keeps it cool. The installations are a terrific choice for properties that have that one room that prevents homeowners from keeping a consistent temperature throughout their home. The fan sends more air into the living space and keeps it at a more comfortable temperature. Using the booster prevents the family from suffering because of irregularities in the room temperatures.

Straighten the Fins on the Unit

The fins on the air conditioning unit must be straight to produce cool air properly and distribute it throughout the home. Technicians use a knife or flat tool to straighten the fins and improve airflow. If the fins on the condenser coil are too damaged, technicians provide an estimate for the component replacement. Replacing the condenser coil improves the function of the air conditioning unit and keeps the home comfortable throughout the summer.

Keep the Condensation Drain Free of Debris

Cleaning out the condensation drain and keeping debris out of it prevents water and condensation from flowing underneath the unit or inside the property. Debris could become clogged in the drain and cause serious property damage. Wood framing, sheetrock, and other building materials affected by condensation rot and must be replaced quickly. If water builds up inside the unit and leaks, mold might develop inside the unit and spread to other areas of the home. Mold presents a health risk to the property owner, their family, and their property. It requires mold remediation services that are often covered by homeowner’s insurance if the homeowner finds the mold within a reasonable amount of time.

Check the Refrigerant Levels and Charge as Needed

Refrigerant is necessary for the air conditioning system to produce cool air. Technicians use gauges to measure the refrigerant levels in the unit and decide if the system needs a charge of the gas. When the levels are too high, technicians use HVAC equipment to extract a portion of the gas from the unit. They test the unit for refrigerant leaks and repair the source of the leak. Maintaining the refrigerant levels ensures that the air conditioning unit works properly and produces adequate cold air.

Add a New Filter and Air Cleaners

Changing the filters out each month cuts down on debris trapped inside the units. Homeowners must use the correct filter for their unit. If the homeowner isn’t sure what size they need, the technician measures the opening where the filter goes and provides the dimensions. If the homeowner has indoor pets, they can change out the filter more frequently to get the best use out of the products. Air cleaners cut down on pathogens in the air and improve the air quality inside the property. Technicians recommend air cleaners and related products that enhance air quality and keep the family safer and healthier. Installing the air cleaner helps the homeowner get the most out of their unit and eliminate debris that triggers allergic reactions or respiratory illnesses.

Homeowners follow helpful tips for maintaining their air conditioning systems and avoiding extreme temperatures. The first maintenance task is to clean the unit and remove all debris from the interior and exterior units. Testing and lubricating the components prevent failures in the middle of summer that leaves the family at risk. Checking the condensation drain prevents leaks that cause property damage and mold in the home. Gauging refrigerant levels shows technicians if the levels are too low. Reviewing vital tips for maintaining an air conditioning unit helps homeowners extend the longevity of their system.