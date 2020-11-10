Best Tips for Maintaining a Swimming Pool in 2020

Maintenance is a necessary part of pool ownership, but it doesn’t have to be a difficult and time-consuming task. We have taken the guesswork out of pool care by sharing our top 15 tips that will help you to keep your pool crystal clear and ready to swim in no matter the season.

Here are our best tips for maintaining a swimming pool

Clean your filter

To ensure your filter is working to its full potential, it is a good idea to clean it regularly. The first thing you need to do when cleaning your filter is turn off your pool pump. Once you have switched it off will need to remove air from the system.

You can do this by slowly opening the air-relief valve, this is typically found at the top of the filter, next, you need to lift the clamp on your filter to open it. Carefully remove your cartridges from the filter. If your cartridge is damaged, you will need to replace it. Use a garden hose to spray in between the pleats to remove dirt and debris. Return your filter cartridges and place the clamp back down.

Check the water level of your pool

For your pool to function at its best, its important that your pool water isn’t too full or too empty. If it is too empty, the pump can get dry and burn out. If it is too full, your skimmer is unable to do its job properly and it traps debris behind the door.

Clean out your skimmer basket

Your skimmers job is to skim the surface of your pool water to collect impurities before it sinks to the bottom. The first thing you want to do when cleaning your skimmer is clear any objects and make sure that the holes are clear of dirt and debris, if not you can wash it off with a hose. Once this done you just simply replace it.

Chemical levels

Correct chemical balance of your pool water is one of the most important factors when it comes to keeping your pool clean. Your pool chemistry levels should be checked on a regular basis to ensure there is not any imbalances which can cause your pool to go cloudy or green. You can do this by purchasing a water testing test. They are relatively inexpensive and easy to use. If you test your water and some of your levels are off, you can adjust them accordingly.

Brush your pool

The walls of your pool are the area that algae and bacteria like to build up and if your chemical levels are off, it can potentially cause an algae infestation. A good way to avoid this is by giving the interior of your pool a good scrub with a pool brush every second week to stop contaminants from harbouring.

Use your pool scoop and/or pool vacuum

Clearing your pool of dirt, debris and insects is a big part of keeping your pool clean. Ideally, you should set aside time each day to scoop these out of your pool. If not, at least once a week at the minimum. You can avoid having to do this manually by purchasing an automatic pool cleaner, they can save you time by doing it for you.

Adjust your returns jets

Circulation is another key factor to keeping your pool clean. The return jets work to circulate your pool water which disperses your chemicals evenly throughout your pool water. If you only have one jet it should be positioned in a downward direction. This enables the water on the bottom of the pool to immerse with the water on the top. This will improve the overall circulation of your pool. If you have more than one jet, they should in multidirectional positions to circulate all of the water in your pool.

Throw some tennis balls in your pool

It may seem odd but throwing some regular tennis balls in your pool is a great way to help absorb any oils and dirt that may be lingering. Sometimes oils from moisturisers, sunscreen and hair products leave a greasy layer on the surface of your pool water. You can leave the tennis balls in your pool indefinitely and replace them as needed.

Use a pool cover

There are many benefits to having a cover for your swimming pool. It drastically reduces the rate of evaporation which will save you money on water. It cuts down on the amount of chemicals you need to use and they prevent debris and leaves from getting in your pool, this will save you time from having to get them out. They also keep your pool warmer.

Check your chlorine generator

If you have a salt chlorinator system, it is important to check the cell to ensure it is working efficiently. You can do this by checking if the cell is clean by looking at the needle and lights on the chlorinator box. When it is switched on you should see bubbles inside. It should appear cloudy as this is the chlorine being made.

Use a pair of stockings for your skimmer basket

Placing a pair of stockings around your skimmer basket will pick up even the tiniest particles of dirt. Making your pool water even cleaner. Another unorthodox method to pool maintenance, however, it works.

Make sure your pump is running for 8 to 10 hours a day

The entirety of your pool should be pumped, cleaned, and filtered and then returned each day. It needs to run for 8 to 10 hours minimum to ensure your pool water has fully circulated.

Keep an eye for stains

Its best to treat a stain as soon as you see it. There are generally two types of stains found in pools. They are metal stains and organic stains. To remove metal stains, brush with a citrus based stain remover. To eliminate organic stains, try shocking your pool and brushing the stain periodically over a 24-hour period.

Don’t be afraid to shock your pool

If your pool has fallen victim to an algae infestation, shocking your pool is a good way to eradicate it. It involves using a high dose of chlorine. Follow the instructions listed on your chlorine product and remember to always wear protective equipment.

Create a maintenance schedule

Probably the simplest of tips but it can make the biggest of difference. Setting aside time each week to look after your pool will ensure your pool is maintained to a high level and your pool is safe and healthy to swim in.

Utilising these helpful tips when approaching the upkeep of your pool can help drastically reduce the amount of time, money and hassle involved with owning a swimming pool. Maintaining your pool on a regular basis means that your equipment is in optimal working order and it allows you to enjoy your pool whenever you please. If you have any questions regarding maintenance for your swimming pool, visit BarrierReefPools.