How to Start and Maintain a Home Garden on a Tight Budget

Finding a way to make the most out of your small backyard seems to be a challenge for most people. You might be thinking that there’s no way you could grow anything in your small backyard, but that’s not the case at all. With the right budget and some ingenuity, you can have a small garden of your own and still have room for other things. In this article, we’ll explore some ways you can start and maintain a small garden on a tight budget.

1. Set a budget

When you first decide to grow your own garden, you’ll probably set a budget. This budget will help you decide how much you want to grow and how much you can realistically manage. If you have a large backyard that would take up too much space, you could always enlist the help of your friends or family and ask them to help you out.

Growing a small garden on a small budget can be a challenge, but with a little planning and a budget, it’s doable! To grow vegetables or herbs on a budget, you’ll need to consider the cost of land, seeds, and equipment. If you choose to purchase a garden, set a budget that includes the cost of seeds, what you’ll spend on actual gardening tools, and the cost of electricity, water, and other resources you’ll need to maintain your garden.

2. Get a Garden Wall

One of the best things about a backyard garden is that you can grow almost anything. From vegetables to flowers, there are endless possibilities. But the problem with backyard gardens is that you have limited space. When it comes to gardens, even small ones, you usually have to compromise.

This usually means that you have to put up with weeds, less activity and less diversity than you would in a larger plot. That’s where a garden wall comes into play. A garden wall is a fence that surrounds the entire yard. It may look like a typical fence, but it’s actually made up of plants. You can choose flowers, vegetables, herbs, trees, shrubs, or even a ball of grass.

The wall can be up to two meters high and has a variety of purposes. You can put it up to separate your house from the rest of your backyard, as a privacy hedge, to provide added structure and support for your favorite plants, or just as a decoration.

3. Keep Plants Small

One of the best things about small gardens is that you can grow a lot of plants! You can choose from a variety of plants for your small garden, including shrubs, trees, herbs, veggies, and flowers. While you can certainly grow the biggest and most obnoxious tomatoes in the world, a small garden needs plants that are more manageable. You want plants that are easy to care for and won’t take over your small backyard.

If you’re growing a small number of plants in your backyard, you may be tempted to keep them large to make room for more. This may be a good idea if you have plenty of room in your backyard for everything and don’t mind growing a few extra plants for a friend.

However, this is almost certainly not the best idea. By keeping your garden small, you’re sacrificing yield for size. There’s no way around this, unfortunately. The only way to grow large crops of vegetables successfully is to plant them vertically. You’re better off growing small and consistent, yielding one large crop after another. This way, you’ll be able to make the most of your small backyard and have room left over for other things.

4. Don’t buy expensive gardening equipment

Garden tools are important, but they’re not essential. You can either get by with a walking spade or a simple digging tool, but you should never settle for anything less than perfect. That being said, it’s important to get your equipment from a reliable source.

If you buy cheap garden equipment, it’s likely going to fall apart before you can use it. Don’t be afraid to ask other gardeners for recommendations. Garden tools should be period-specific. That means they should be able to withstand the elements and be used on a regular basis. If you’re on a budget, consider buying garden clippers, pruning shears, or a spade. A spade is ideal for small gardens, as it’s lightweight and easy to carry.

5. Find a mentor or a gardening club

If you’re just getting started in gardening, or if you’re having trouble getting started, seeking out a mentor or joining a gardening club would be a great idea. These clubs usually have various beginners’ groups, so you can chat with other newbie gardeners and ask for help with specific gardening problems you’re facing.

Gardening clubs are ideal for getting started in the hobby. Many clubs have ongoing instruction and would be willing to help out new members. You can also find clubs online, and many of them hold meetings online as well. Clubs are a great way to get started, and you’ll likely find one near you if you’re looking to get your feet wet in gardening.

6. Some plants you can grow in your small backyard

You can grow a variety of things in a small backyard. Since space is at a premium, you can choose what to keep small. Here are a few ideas:

Vegetables: You can grow a variety of vegetables in a small backyard. Some good choices are: tomatoes, bell peppers, broccoli, peppers, and eggplants. You can also grow lettuce, chives, and other greens.

Perennial Flowers: You can grow a variety of annual and perennial flowers in your small backyard. Some good choices are: cosmos, dahlias, and zinnias.

Herbs: Planting herbs is another great way to get a variety of plants in your small garden. Some good choices are: basil, rosemary, and parsley.

7. Don’t Forget to Maintain Your Garden!

Gardening is a hobby, and maintaining your garden is a skill that takes practice. If you’re just getting started gardening, you’ll want to make sure you’re paying attention to every little thing that happens in your garden. From watering or fertilizing your plants to mowing the lawn, you want to make sure you’re doing everything you can to keep your garden healthy and thriving.

It is important to know the quality of water you are using on the plants to determine if it’s ideal for their health or not. For example, hard water is bad for watering plants because of its high concentration of dissolved minerals, and most tap water in the United States is usually exposed to different chemicals and minerals to help ensure purity.

These chemicals and minerals present in the water are what make it "hard," due to its high concentration, which is bad for plant health as it can cause scale buildup on your plants and even water stains, which can lead to wilting. If that's the case, then you might want to consider getting a water softener for your home as it will help neutralize the water not only for your plants but also for your home's domestic use.

Wrapping up

Growing your own garden is an excellent way to get more out of your outdoor space. Not only will you be growing the most nutritious and useful plants, you’ll also be able to maintain your little patch of land with much less effort than if you were to purchase plants at the grocery store.