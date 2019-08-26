Magic Johnson Net Worth 2019 – The Greatest Point Guard in NBA History

Magic Johnson is a six feet nine inches tall retired professional basketball player. Besides that, he is also a motivational speaker and an activist. He is now the president and co-owner of Los Angeles Lakers and is also the CEO of the billion dollars worth Magic Johnson Enterprise. Here you can read about his road to success, net worth, career, and earnings.

Magic Johnson’s Early life

Earvin Johnson Jr. is one of Earvin Sr. and Christine’s six children. He was born in Michigan in 1959. His family didn’t have a lot of money since his mother worked as a school custodian and his father was a garbage collector and a worker at General Motors. Both of his parents and his brothers used to play basketball in high school. Even though he didn’t have a pleasant experience at high school due to racism, he was still considered the best basketball player from his state. After that, he attended Michigan State College, and there he took a course in communication studies. At college, he was named the most outstanding player for leading his college in the 1978-79 season. When it comes to his personal life, he has a son with his first wife Melissa Mitchel, and another son and an adopted daughter Elisa with his second wife Earlitha Kelly. They currently live in California.

Magic Johnson’s Career

After performing as the best performer at high school and college, he started playing for Los Angeles Lakers. He was successful, and he was selected in the NBA All-Rookie Team and also NBA All-Star Game starter. He led the team to glory in 1980 NBA Finals and became the only rookie who won the NBA Finals MVP award. In 1981, he signed a contract worth $25 million and won a second NBA Finals MVP Award in 1982. In the 1982-83 season, he lost to Sixers and to Celtics the following year. In the 1986-87 season, he was awarded his third Finals MVP title after defeating Boston Celtics. He defended the title in 1987-88 and then he retired in 1991-92 NBA season because he found out he was HIV positive. Besides being a player, he was also a coach of the Lakers from 1993 to 1995. He is a successful businessman- he owns Magic Johnson Enterprises which is worth $1 billion and also owns EquilTrust Life Insurance Company that controls around $14 billion.

Magic Johnson’s Awards and Achievements

This NBA legend is inducted in the Basketball Hall of Fame, Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame, 3 NBA MVP Awards…

Magic Johnson’s Net Worth

His net worth is around $600 million.