Madonna, 61, Gushes About Ahlamalik Williams, 26, On His Birthday

Madonna might be nearing retirement age but she proved she is as young at heart as a schoolgirl in love as she paid a gushing tribute to her toyboy lover on his birthday. The 61-year old undisputed queen of pop is head over heels for her 26-year old lover Ahlamalik Williams.

Madge shared a string of photographs of herself snuggled up to her boyfriend. The “Material Girl” singer explained that she was isolating with the younger man amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, and sounded blissfully happy to be locked up with her lover.

“Happy Birthday My Love”, Madonna wrote alongside a red heart emoji. “I Could not think of a better person to be in Quarantine with!” she added.