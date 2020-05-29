Madonna’s Son David Dances To Honor George Floyd

The murder of George Floyd has elicited reactions from people of all walks of life, including pop icon Madonna. The singer has been a focus of conversation after sharing her puzzling “Quarantine Diaries” on Instagram, and on Thursday, Madonna posted a video of her son, David Banda, dancing in tribute to Floyd. David is seen showing off Madonna’s good friend Michael Jackson moves as he dances to the late icon’s controversial song, “They Don’t Care About Us”.

It didn’t take long for the video to trend on Twitter, and even Guapdad 4000 to weigh in with a joke. “Madonna your son’s dance has cured the world of all racism thank you for those impeccable moves,” the rapper wrote. “I can’t imagine what the frick we would do without it!!” While people have commended the pop icon for her addition to raising awareness, some people have claimed that she missed the mark.

Wow. Racism is gone. Thank you girl. — . (@unbotheredbliss) May 28, 2020