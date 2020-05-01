Madonna Claims She Has Covid-19 Antibodies In A New Bizarre Video

In a strange Instagram video Madonna revealed to her fans that she already has coronavirus antibodies. Since going into self-isolation, the 61-year old pop star was keeping “Quarantine diaries”, and the latest bizarre video was dubbed part #14.

The singer claims that after getting a test it was proven that she was already exposed to coronavirus, but she stayed unclear whether she experienced any symptoms.

The video comes after Madonna’s controversial comments about Covid-19 when she called it “the great equalizer” while sitting in a tub with rose petals floating around her.

