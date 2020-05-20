Lyna Perez Spilling Out Of A Black Bikini

Lyna Perez is an American bikini and lingerie model. She was born and raised in Miami, FL.

She seems to be very active on social media sites such as Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, etc. She has around 4 million followers on Instagram, about 146k followers on twitter, and around 22k followers on Facebook.

She has an average height of 5 ft. 5 inches and weighs 125lb. Lyna has beautiful brown eyes and blonde hair. Furthermore, her body measurement is 32-23-34 inches and her bra size is 32D.