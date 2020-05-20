Here is everything you need to know about Luciana Barroso, the wife of actor Matt Damon

Matt Damon is a famous A-List Hollywood star, who does not have a problem to put himself in the spotlight in any way. However, when his family is in question, the star of “Good Will Hunting” as always kept things to himself as much as possible. That is also the case with his wife of more than a decade, Luciana Barroso. So what does she do and how does she handle the glitz and glamour of her husband’s career and life? Read on to learn more about her.

Matt Damon adopted her daughter from a first marriage

Luciana Bazon Barroso was already married once before Damon, to a fellow Argentinian Arbello Barroso. They divorced in 2004, while it is not familiar when they met or got married. They have a daughter, Alexia, whom Damon adopted after marrying Luciana. They also have three daughters together.

Despite her divorce, Barroso and her ex-husband have a healthy relationship now. He has also praised Damon as a great stepfather to his daughter in 2014. “I couldn’t possibly have asked for a better stepfather for my daughter than Matt. He treats Alexia like she is his own flesh and blood. Matt has been an absolute blessing for my daughter.” He has also called Luciana “a terrific mom.”

Is fate to “blame” for how they met?

Barroso was working as a bartender at the Crowbar in Miami, in order to support herself and her daughter Alexia. At that time, Damon was in the city filming the “Stuck On You”. Their meeting could have easily never happened.

As POPSUGAR reported, “Stuck On You” was supposed to have shootings in Hawaii when Damon signed for it in 2003. It was later moved to Miami. In addition, the only reason he went out that night is that his the crew members pressured him and insisted. “I literally saw her across a crowded room, literally. I don’t know how else our paths would’ve crossed if that didn’t happen. If all those things didn’t happen.”

Damon praises her for keeping their lives private

Since their private wedding ceremony in Manhattan in 2005, the lovely couple have kept a very low profile. When you look at how their marriage has lasted this long without any controversies, rare in Hollywood, most people say Damon and his wife keep their personal lives, and children, out of the spotlight. For this, the movie star gives his lady all the credit for helping him keep the family low.

In an interview with Esquire in 2013, he said this: “I got lucky, I fell in love with a civilian. Not an actress and not a famous actress at that. Because then the attention doesn’t double — it grows exponentially. But I don’t really give them anything… They can try to stake me out, but they’re always going to get the same story — a middle-aged married guy with four kids.”