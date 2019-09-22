Lottery In Hong Kong – What You Need To Know About

The Hong Kong lottery, officially known as Mark Six, is a lottery game organized by the Hong Kong Jockey Club. It was firstly established in 1975 as a way to battle illegal lottery games that were very popular in China.

The lottery game works just like any other lottery game. You pick a combination of six numbers from 1 to 49, and if you pick all six numbers correct, then you get to win the highest jackpot.

The odds of pulling all six winning numbers, which wins you the grand jackpot, are one in 13,983,816.

Just as any lottery game across any country, the lottery in Hong Kong can be played smartly using lotto strategies. We will discuss those strategies in this article, so make sure to stick around.

How is the Game Played?

The Hong Kong Lottery has seven prize levels and 49 numbers that can win you one of those prizes. You pick 6 numbers out of a pool from number 1 to number 49. Just like any lottery game, a machine automatically picks the winning numbers. However, most lottery games have a separate machine that picks the last number (called extra number), in the Hong Kong version the last number is picked by the same machine.

If no one manages to win eighter the first or second prize, then the prizes are automatically added to the jackpot for the next draw. If there are multiple winners for eighter prize, that includes the first and second, then the prize is shared amongst the winners. The jackpot is added on until a winner takes it all. However, there is a limit as to how much the jackpot can go, and the limit is HKD$100 million, which equals somewhat to USD$12,700,000.

Strategies for Winning the Hong Kong Lottery

Put it simply, winning the lottery takes an incredible amount of luck. However, that’s not to say that you can’t compare and analyze past winners to form certain patterns. According to hongkongpoolszone.com, a website that records the winning numbers from all previous Hong Kong lottery winners, they have come to a conclusion; That which has the highest probable chances happens the most in the lottery, and that that has the least probable chances happens least often.

A good lottery winning strategy is to follow the probability and patterns that occur with each winning combination of numbers. If a certain pattern of numbers occurs 7% of the time, playing that pattern has 93% chances of losing. If you play a pattern that occurs 15% of the time, then surely you have better odds backing this probability.

Another strategy is to have an even mix of odd and even numbers. This is a strategy that has proven in the past to work since only odd or even numbers have occurred as the winning combination only 3% of the time. The best mix should be anything of the following:

2 Odd numbers and 4 Even numbers

3 Odd numbers and 3 Even numbers

4 Odd numbers and 2 Even numbers

One of these three patterns comes up 81% of the drawing. This might not be much, but it certainly accounts for something. Another tip we can give you is related to the numbers themselves.

If we are to separate all 49 numbers into 2 fields, low and high, 1 to 25 would be in the low and 26 to 49 would be in the high. Based on this, a solid strategy would be the following:

2 Low and 4 High numbers

3 Low and 3 High numbers

4 Low and 2 High numbers

One of these patterns will occur almost 80% of the time.