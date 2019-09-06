Lost Your Data? Learn What Can and Cannot be Recovered

Have you ever list some kind of data from your computer because of a hardware or software malfunction? Have you ever thought about what can, and what can’t be done to help with your problem? In this article, you will find information on what can and can’t be done to recover your lost data.

Data recovery is used to recover data from any storage media which suffered data loss disaster. Data recovery can work in situations where accidental deletion and hard drive formatting occurred, windows reinstallation, partition loss, system booting failure and so on. When data recovery is mentioned, it refers to a situation of recovering specific information which becomes inaccessible due to logical or physical damages

Variety of storage media can be used when performing data recovery. These include hard disk drives, solid-state drive, USB, laptop or desktop internal hard drive, memory or SD cards and many more. They all have one thing in common, set of electronic equipment which stopped working. Data recovery will search for data which was thought to be lost and recover them in a way that normally can’t be done.

It is very important to understand the meaning of data loss before recovering your lost data. If you delete a file from its location, it doesn’t mean that it’s lost permanently. It can still be easily restored. Data loss actually means inaccessibility of the storage device when the file is no longer located on the storage device.

Data loss can be logical and physical. Logical failure happens when you cannot access a file but the hardware is still accessible via BIOS or Disk Management. Physical failure means the failure of a storage device in a physical sense.

There are some ways you can tackle data loss effectively, or at least prevent it in some way. Because technology has advanced greatly in the last couple of years, cloud space, backup drive, inbuilt OS utility, etc. are some of the common ways you can avoid data loss.

Data which is stored on a hard drive plates spin at a rate of 800 to 15000 RPM while the arm of the hard drive reads and writes data. When that mechanism fails, it means that data is permanently lost and cannot be accessed. If data has been deleted from a storage device, it doesn’t mean it’s permanently deleted. It still continues to exist around the storage device which can bee seen and later recovered using various data recovery tools such as Stellarinfo. There are many data recovery software on the market, but Stellar Professional Data Recovery Software is probably one of the best.

There are various ways in which data can be recovered, physical data loss is probably the worst one because there are not a lot of ways it can be fixed. If you experienced logical data loss, then Stellarinfo can probably help you with that.