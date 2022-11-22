How to Avoid Losing More Often at a Poker Table

Poker is a strategy game, just like blackjack. To win at the game, players must understand when to hit, fold, raise, re-raise, and perform other moves while keeping a close eye on their opponents. However, this card game’s sheer number of strategies and actions can confuse and intimidate beginners. In this write-up, we’ll discuss some effective poker strategies to give you an edge. Let’s dig in!

Understand the rules

If you're a poker beginner, understanding the game rules is where you should start. For example, video poker is played using a five-card hand. However, some games, such as Three Card Poker by Evolution, use three cards, automatically changing some game rules. You should also learn the different poker hand rankings and how they payout. Thankfully, there are several online resources to learn the basics of poker.

Money management is key

After learning the basics of poker, prepare a nice bankroll for your casino sessions. As said before, poker is a strategy game that will pit you against other players. Therefore, you might end up being the "fish" or the main target on the table. To avoid losing a lot of money on a poker table, practicing bankroll management is advisable. The idea is to create a big bankroll and split it into daily units. Always leave the poker table once you've exhausted your daily limit. And, of course, quit the game after winning a sizable amount.

Mind your position

The “dealer” button in any poker game will dictate your position. This button moves clockwise after each hand. Players can be in early positions like the small blind, big blind, and UTG. You can also be in a middle or late position. As you might have guessed, the best poker players often play their hands in late positions. They will act last after their opponents have exposed their moves. This can help “late position” players fashion a killer poker strategy.

Choose the tables carefully

Poker games can come with varying pay tables. You can play many Jacks or Better titles on 9/6, 9/5, 8/5, 7/5, or 6/5 tables. In a nutshell, the numerator represents the payout for a full house, whereas the denominator is the payout for hitting a flush. For example, in a 9/5 table, you’ll get a 9x payout for a full house and a 5x payout for a flush. This automatically makes this table a better option than, let’s say, an 8/5 table. Also, the house edge reduces on a table with a bigger payout.

Bet the maximum coins

This strategy can be bad news for budget players, but it will definitely pay off in the long term. Players can wager between one and five coins per hand in many five-card poker tables. In light of this, you should wager the maximum coins to qualify for the Royal Flush bonus. In other words, playing with fewer coins decreases the payout while increasing the game’s house edge. You can maximise this strategy by choosing a machine with a lower bet limit.

Always keep the low pairs

Many beginner poker players make the mistake of discarding the lower cards and keeping the higher ones. However, you should know that low pairs are more valuable than high cards in any situation. That’s because your odds of creating a winning hand are higher with a low pair than with high cards. So, if you have a hand with a 4-4-7-King-Queen, discard the high cards and keep the low pair of 4-4. This poker strategy will favour you in the long run.

Play fewer hands

Successful poker players will tell you that playing fewer hands and playing them aggressively will always save the day. That’s true because your chip stack will vanish if you play too many poker hands. The ultimate strategy, in this case, is to play fewer but stronger hands using a solid pre-flop plan. This way, you can conceal your hand strength and limit any bluffing by your opponent. Sitting in a late position can also help in this strategy.

Always fold if you’re unsure

According to Card player, folding at the right time makes all the difference. Many poker players don’t like laying down strong hands when they feel beaten. But this is what separates successful poker players from unsuccessful ones. It’s understandable not to fold because you’ll surrender your chance to win and know what your opponent has in their hand. But here is the thing; calling when unsure about the situation is one of the surest ways to lose in poker. It’s better to fold when uncertain than raise or call.

Observe the table

Some say you should play the player instead of the cards in poker. Poker is a game that centres around the current situation of your opponent. In other words, your hand can be weak or strong depending on the combination on the other end. For example, Q-Q is a strong hand, although you’ll lose most of the time if your opponent has K-K. In short, learn to read other players’ moves and attack the game when they show weakness.

Lower your expectations

Implementing the strategies discussed here is undoubtedly good if you want to lower the house edge. But you should remember that the casino will always have a mathematical advantage, even if it's 0.10%. This rate will make you lose a sizable chunk of your chips in the long run. For this reason, play poker and other gambling games for fun. Don't keep up with the Joneses, who claim to make a living from the game. That's not true!

The takeaways

Did you pick up one or two poker strategies from this guidepost? We hope so! The main thing is to sharpen your poker skills by playing for free and using a bankroll when you decide to go for the pot. We also advise playing any gambling game for fun and lowering winning expectations.