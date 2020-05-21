Lori Loughlin And Mossimo Giannulli To Plead Guilty In USC Scandal

Lori Loughlin and her husband Mossimo Giannulli will plead guilty to conspiracy charges for paying $500,000 to get their daughters, Olivia Jade and Isabella Rose, into the University of Southern California as rowing recruits. Neither girl was involved in the sport.

Loughlin (55) will plead guilty to one count of conspiracy to commit wire fraud and mail fraud. The “Full House” star will serve two months in prison, perform 100 hours of community service and pay a $150,000 fine.

Giannulli (56), Lori’s fashion designer hubby, will plead guilty to one count of conspiracy to commit wire fraud and mail fraud, and honest services wire and mail fraud. He will serve five months in prison, pay a $250,000 fine and perform 250 hours of community service.

Loughlin and Giannulli vowed to fight the charges, saying they believed the money was a legitimate donation to William “Rick” Singer.

Last month, the feds released photos showing Olivia Jade and Isabella Rose seated on rowing machines in workout clothes, their faces blurred.

Giannulli and Singer exchanged many emails trying to help Olivia and Isabella scam their way into a USC: “Lori and Moss, I met with USC today [and] I need a PDF of her transcript and test scores very soon while I create a coxswain portfolio for her. It would probably help to get a picture with her on an ERG in workout clothes like a real athlete too”.

Giannulli sent Singer Olivia’s rowing photos less than a year later. He and Loughlin paid $500,000 to Singer to secure their daughters’ spots at the school.

Both sentences are subject to a judge’s approval. The couple will enter their pleas via video conference Friday morning.