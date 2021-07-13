Long vs. Short Explainer Videos – Which is More Effective?

For those who are on a journey to create a marketing video, one pertinent question has always been the video length. The duration of a video lends to its effectiveness, not to mention that it plays a key role in determining the overall production cost. Most studios around the world calculate their rates based on duration too. The longer the duration, the more time is needed to produce a video hence it is always priced higher.

What Are The Benefits Of Explainer Videos?

According to Kasra Design (a well-known explainer video company), one of the more popular ways to talk to an audience is through an explainer video. With an explainer video, you can promote your product or service quickly and concisely to your audience. Explainer video can be used through many marketing funnels such as paid campaigns, social media, website and so on. Some companies even use it during face-to-face meetings with their clients.

Is there such thing as the perfect length for explainer videos?

Now that we know the benefits of such videos, let’s talk about the perfect length. Before we dive deeper into the topic, let’s take a quick look at some of the recent stats of viewers’ attention span to get an idea on what’s ideal for video duration.

In a recent study, it was found that average human attention span is around 8 seconds today. Due to the convenience of technologies available, we tend to want things fast, right here and right now, even with information. What’s amazing is that scientists believe that goldfish has an attention span of 9 seconds, so that means we have even lesser attention span than a goldfish.

The good news is that video holds attention. According to StatisticBrain.com, on average the duration of online explainer videos watched is 2.7 minutes. So marketers have a better option in selling their products or services through videos. However, it is essential to ensure that you capture your viewers’ attention at the start of your video so they will not click on the ‘Next’ button. According to an analytics done by Wistia, 2 minutes is the sweet spot. Short and sweet is the safe strategy.

So, what’s the perfect length of an explainer video?

There’s no clear-cut answer to ‘what’s the perfect length’ as a few factors should be consider. There is no one-size-fits-all solution. Here are some useful tips to take note of when you’re at a crossroad determining the duration of your video.

The content

This boils down to the key messages that you want to include in your video. We know you have tons of information to inform your audience but is all the information necessary? The more content you include, the longer will be the video. So, just go straight to the point and put yourself in the shoes of your audience to understand what they want to know; and scrap the rest. Don’t place all your eggs in one basket.

Your target audience

Identify your target audience is key to determining your video length. If you’re introducing a new solution to your audience, you must make them understand why they need your solution and what’s the next course of action in a short and sweet manner. If the video is aimed at training, for example, onboarding, you can opt for a longer video as there might be more information to convey and this group of audience will not skip your video as they have to understand how things operate.

The platforms and devices where the videos will be accessed

If the video is meant for social media, it is ideal to make it short. For example, on Instagram, the optimal duration is below 30 seconds. On Facebook, it was found that 90 seconds organic video posts create the highest engagement. On the contrary, if you’re sharing a video through a live event, it can be of a longer duration as you have specific target audiences who are already on board to understand what you have to say.

How to engage audience regardless of video duration?

Thumbnails

The thumbnail of your video is the first and most crucial element to make your audience click on your video. So, make it as attractive as possible.

Audio

Attractive visuals can attract attention, but by adding audio such as narration or music to your explainer video, it will better engage your audiences.

Problem demonstration

Remind your audiences of the problems they faced at the start of the video so they will continue watching your video to find out how your solution can help them solve the problems.

Make a quality video

Nothings speaks louder for your brand than a well-made video. Engage the right team to help you create a proper explainer video that will entice your audience to watch and engage their attention throughout the entire video.

The Wrap

Based on all the above information, it is safe to say that keeping your video as short as possible would be a wise approach. However, you should also consider the content that you’re sharing, your target audience and the context of where you’ll be sharing your video.