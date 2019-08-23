Long Bus Ride: Awesome Tips to Make Your Journey Comfortable & Worthwhile

You’ve got your ticket and packed your bags and now have an 8-hour bus ride ahead of you. While it may seem daunting, a long bus ride can be fun and enjoyable. Here are some tips to keep you comfortable and entertained and help you enjoy the journey.

Get There on Time

Arriving at your bus on time can help you relax on your trip. Try to get there at least 15 minutes before departure. It will save you the stress of being late and also means you have time to stow your luggage, find a comfortable seat and get your belongings organized before the bus leaves.

Bring Snacks

The bus driver may only stop at gas stations or convenience stores, so it’s a good idea to bring along your healthy snacks for the trip. Avoid foods that are messy or have strong smells, your fellow passengers will thank you for it.

Fruits and sandwiches are healthy and filling and a great option for a trip.

Avoid foods with nuts in case any passengers around you have an allergy.

Snacks are especially important if you have dietary restrictions or allergies.

Get Comfortable

It is important to be comfortable on a long bus ride. A big part of your comfort is what you wear. Wear loose-fitting, comfortable clothes and shoes and dress in layers. Even with air conditioning and climate control, the temperature on a bus can be unpredictable. The temperature can also change from day into night. Dress in layers, that way if you get warm you can always take off a sweater and if you get cold, you’ll have something to keep you warm and cozy.

Stay Hydrated

Though you may not want to be going back and forth to the bathroom too often, it is important to bring water and drinks with you to stay hydrated. When you get dehydrated you can develop headaches, get irritable and feel more tired. A refillable water bottle is handy – you can fill it up at any rest stop. Sports drinks will help replenish your electrolytes and can keep you hydrated, but won’t fill your bladder quite as often as plain water.

Talk to Your Fellow Passengers

A long bus ride is a great chance to meet some new people. Have a friendly conversation with the person sitting next to you. If you are traveling with a group through a Parkinson Coach Lines you may already know the people sitting next to you. Why not help pass the time with a game? Eye spy is always a classic, but what about a game of Deniro, where you name a movie, and the next person has to think of an actor in that movie, and then the next person another movie that has that actor and so on, until someone blanks.

Get Some Rest

A long bus ride is a perfect time to relax and catch up on your sleep. If you are on a long bus overnight, try to sleep and you will wake up refreshed at your new destination. A few accessories can help you make the most out of your travel sleep.

A neck pillow – this supports your neck in a sitting position and lets you sleep comfortably.

A night mask – this will help block out the light or movement happening around you and create the illusion of night.

A set of headphones or earplugs – to help block out the noise of your fellow passengers and the bus engine.

Bring Things to Pass the Time

This is a perfect time to get into that juicy novel you’ve been saving or do some writing of your own. Other things that help pass the time are:

Listen to podcasts and radio documentaries

Downloaded shows or movies on a tablet or computer – remember to bring your headphones!

Listen to music

Do some drawing

Catch up on some of your own work

Following these tips will make your long bus ride go by in a flash. You will arrive at your destination comfortable, relaxed and maybe even with a few new friends.