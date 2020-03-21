London Tube Is Packed With Passengers Amid CoViD-19 Pandemic

One passenger of London tube, David Riley, posted a photo on Twitter showing passengers just inches from each other, at a time when everyone is supposed to practice social distancing. In the photo, only one person is wearing a mask, and no one has gloves on.

Mayor Sadiq Khan announced a dramatic reduction in public transport services this week but this plan backfired since this just forces more people to squeeze onto the few remaining trains.

This was my commute to work in London this morning @BorisJohnson. This is what you get on London underground when you reduce the service but people still have to go to work. There was a lot of coughing too. How do we stay safe in this environment?#CoronaVirusUpdate pic.twitter.com/wT345MEjND — Lord Riley (@DRileyamusing) March 20, 2020

Officials in Italy, the European country hardest hit by the coronavirus, have warned other countries that they need to lock down as soon as possible to stop a “tsunami” of patients from overwhelming its hospitals. British government has advised the public not to visit pubs and restaurants but the measures are voluntary and are being ignored by many.

Italy 2 weeks ago (4 March):

3,089 confirmed cases

107 deaths Italy today:

41,035 confirmed cases

3,405 #COVID19 deaths UK today:

3,269 cases

144 deaths Uk in two weeks:

?#LockdownLondon NOW

There is no time to waste. — Dr Nisreen Alwan (@Dr2NisreenAlwan) March 19, 2020