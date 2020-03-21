London Tube Is Packed With Passengers Amid CoViD-19 Pandemic

One passenger of London tube, David Riley, posted a photo on Twitter showing passengers just inches from each other, at a time when everyone is supposed to practice social distancing. In the photo, only one person is wearing a mask, and no one has gloves on.

Mayor Sadiq Khan announced a dramatic reduction in public transport services this week but this plan backfired since this just forces more people to squeeze onto the few remaining trains.

Officials in Italy, the European country hardest hit by the coronavirus, have warned other countries that they need to lock down as soon as possible to stop a “tsunami” of patients from overwhelming its hospitals. British government has advised the public not to visit pubs and restaurants but the measures are voluntary and are being ignored by many.

