The logo is a sign that clearly and vividly represents a company’s image and its main purposes. It is one of the basic designating symbols among all competitors. That’s why the logo needs to be showy and attention-getting so that it successfully and easily sticks in a potential customer’s mind. It will make your brand and your company more recognizable and identifiable.

Incidentally, many people confuse the logo with the emblem or refer to all similar symbols as the logo. But in fact, actually they are different. For example, the emblem is only symbolic and is created for an idea rather than for selling and business. The so-called conventional image of a concept is piled high with various graphic elements, a wide variety of colors, etc. Such saturated content, colorfulness and brilliance are characteristic of the emblem, not for the logo. The logo can exist without having deep meaning or be colorful; the most important thing in the logo is to be memorable and recognizable as much as possible. The emblem, on the other hand, can afford multiplicity of different elements, images, colors and shapes. Moreover, these symbols have different purposes and objective. The logo, as the face of a company, identifies a brand, product or service. The emblem in turn symbolizes the idea of different associations. For example, it may be the concept of sports clubs, universities, faculties, various creative circles and teams.

The company founder sooner or later faces a quite difficult task of creating a logo. The logo is not just an amazing icon, it must fulfil a huge number of different and substantial functions. In the future, it will characterize the company, its concept, and it will place on products and any promotional paraphernalia.

Determining with the creation of the logo, you must first choose the type of logo. Typically, the classification identifies several basic types. However, there are 3 other key logo types: textual, graphic and combined.

So, among the varieties of logo, first of all, there are textual ones. About 30 per cent of current companies use textual form. As the name suggests, this type of logo is characterized by the presence of only a text component, that is, the absence of any image. This type of logo in turn can be divided into two categories. They are abbreviations and trademarks.

So how did the idea of the logo as an abbreviation arose? If the company or brand name is too long or consists of several words, it is certainly better to shorten the name. In a situation where the name consists of several words, only the first letters of each of those words are used, in other words – an abbreviation. Moreover, in this case there are more creative ideas for the logo. Also, the use of abbreviations in the creation of the logo makes it easier for further the client to remember your brand symbol.

Designing this type of logo, you should try hard, carefully selecting the font, as it should be easily readable and correspond to the type and purpose of the company. With these factors in mind, the font can reflect the entertaining, austere, serious or humorous nature of your brand.

Trademarks are in general used by companies with a concise and explicit name. For example, there is Google or the extremely popular worldwide Coca-Cola. The creation of trademarks is similar to the case of abbreviations. Creating such logos, you also need to think carefully out the font and the color scheme of the words. And undoubtedly, we should consider the fact that the font should explicitly and accurately convey the meaning and the nature of your company. For example, for a construction company, a strict font would be more appropriate, while a flower company needs a mild or italic font.

The next type of logo is a graphic logo. This type is characterized by the presence of a small picture. It is probably one of the most rarely found types of logo. However, if such a logo is properly and correctly designed, they become more visible and vivid among customers. Only about six per cent of firms takes the risk and make a graphic logo. To be more precise, graphic logos make up a group of three types of logo.

Signs and symbols

A well-done logo of this type can lead a company to magnificent and deserved success. For example, «Apple» with the apple bite symbol is one such company.

In fact, these kinds of symbols have a profound meaning. Manufacturers use an idea, which makes it easy to evoke associations with customers. Of course, it is not without challenges in creating this type of logo. For example, with an unfamiliar logo is rather difficult to do business initially. The reason for this is the client may not understand the idea of logo design.

Abstraction

In this case, an abstract geometric figure is used as an image of logo. For example, these are logos such as those of Nike, Pepsi and so on. In fact, this type is great for international companies as it is uncomplicated and understandable for people from all continents. Therefore, it is the most suitable option for entering the global market.

The main advantage of this type of logo is that it is quite easy to create. The shape, pattern and color may be completely different depending on the purpose or brand name according to 1000logos.net.

Logo character

The next type is quite entertaining. What stands out is the world-famous Colonel Sanders from KFS, smiling on the packaging and evoking joy. A logo featuring such characters has a huge advantage in the marketplace because it communicates directly with the audience. The characters in commercials and on product packaging smile sweetly and evoke positive emotions in consumers as well.

The next group of logos is the combined logos. Both image and text are used in their design.

For example, the text-and-graphic look is used by well-known and popular companies such as Burger King or McDonald’s. The point is that the combination of text and image enhances the effect of the impression, acting as a pair.

It can also be used as an emblem. In this case, the text will be inside the image. By the way, the owners of automobile companies like emblems.

Once the type of the logo has been determined, you can begin to design, create and market it. This can also be done on your own, without any extra cost.