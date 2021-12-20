15 Best Local Food in Singapore

After a long flight from the west, you will be glad to come across tasty delights. In Singapore, there is no lack of amazing food and choices for everyone’s taste buds. Besides well-known international dishes such as dim sum and porridge, you also have the chance to enjoy some local Singaporean classics.

Here are some Best Local Foods in Singapore:

1. Chicken Rice

When it comes to Singaporean food, chicken rice is undoubtedly the king. There are huge arguments among the locals about which shop serves the best chicken rice. However, it is generally agreed that Tian Tian Hainanese Chicken Rice at Maxwell Road Food Center is the place to go for your first taste of this national dish.

2. Nasi Lemak

Nasi lemak simply means “fatty rice”, as it refers to rice cooked in rich coconut milk and pandan leaves, then served with fried anchovies, hard-boiled eggs, cucumber slices, and a bowl of sambal chili paste for you to mix together and season your meal. This is a classic breakfast dish that will leave you feeling full but also refreshed at the same time.

3. Hainanese Chicken Rice

Another famous Singaporean dish hails from Hainan, a southern Chinese province known for its delicious food. Usually served as a chicken soup with rice cooked in chicken stock, this dish has been adapted to suit local tastes with the addition of chili sauce and sambal-type chili paste on the side.

4. Chili Crab

This delicious seafood dish is often listed as one of the Top 10 Foods You Must Eat In Your Life! The crab meat is flavored with garlic and chili and covered in a thick, spicy sauce. It is usually eaten with steamed white rice and some cucumber slices on the side.

5. Kaya Toast

The kaya toast is a Singaporean classic that you can find at most local breakfast stalls. Kaya is a sweet coconut jam, and the toast is slathered with butter and then topped with the kaya before being grilled to perfection. A cup of sweetened condensed milk is usually served on the side to complete this delicious meal.

6. Laksa

This iconic noodle dish hails from the Peranakan community, descendants of early Chinese immigrants who have adapted Malaysian cooking techniques and flavors to create their own unique cuisine.

There are many different types of laksa, but the most popular is the seafood laksa which is made with thick rice noodles, shrimp, squid, fish balls, and a delicious coconut milk-based curry broth.

7. Char Kway Teow

This stir-fried noodle dish is one of Singapore’s most popular street foods. It is made with flat wide rice noodles, pork lard, eggs, bean sprouts, and cockles (or shrimp), and is flavored with soy sauce and black pepper. It is usually served with a small bowl of chili sauce on the side for you to add as much or as little heat as you like.

8. Singaporean Fried Rice

If you’re looking for a simple but tasty Singaporean dish to cook at home, then Singaporean fried rice is a perfect choice. This dish is made with steamed rice, chicken, shrimp, egg, and vegetables, all stir-fried together in a wok with soy sauce and black pepper. It’s a great one-pan meal that the whole family will love.

9. Satay

Satay is a type of skewered meat that is marinated in spices and then grilled over an open flame. It is often served with a delicious peanut dipping sauce and some cucumber slices on the side. Satay can be made with chicken, beef, or pork, so there’s something to suit everyone’s taste.

10. Popiah

Popiah is a type of spring roll that is popular in communities across Southeast Asia. It consists of thin crepes filled with a combination of stir-fried vegetables, meat or shrimp, bean sprouts, and fried tofu, then wrapped up into a tight roll before being cut on the diagonal to create bite-sized pieces.

11. Chendol

This popular dessert is made by mixing crushed ice with pandan juice, sugar, and sometimes red beans or kidney beans. The mixture is topped with some jelly, coconut cream, and palm seeds for added crunch, then finished off with some brightly colored syrup to add extra flavor and visual appeal. This refreshing dish is the perfect ending to any dinner party!

12. Durian Fruit

One of Singapore’s most famous fruits has quickly become one of the most popular fruits in the world. The durian fruit is notorious for its strong smell, which has been described as a mix of rotting onions, over-ripe cheese, and raw sewage. However, the taste of this spiky fruit is often described as rich, creamy, and slightly sweet. If you’re brave enough to give it a try, then the durian fruit is definitely something you need to experience while you’re in Singapore.

13. Teh Tarik

This sweet and milky tea is a popular drink in Singapore and Malaysia. The tea is brewed using black tea leaves and spices, then poured from one cup to another to create a frothy top. It is then sweetened with condensed milk and typically served with some Malaysian snacks such as roti canai or nasi lemak.

14. Rojak

Rojak is a type of salad that is made with a mix of fruits and vegetables, usually shredded or chopped into small pieces. It is then tossed in a thick peanut sauce dressing and topped with crushed peanuts for added crunch. This dish is very versatile, so you can use whatever ingredients you have on hand to create your own unique rojak salad.

15. Ice Kacang

Ice kacang is a popular Malaysian dessert that is made by mixing shaved ice with colorful fruits, syrups, and sweet toppings. It is often served in a bowl or cone-shaped glass, making it the perfect treat for those hot Singaporean summers. There are endless variations of this dish, so you can create your own unique flavor combinations to keep things interesting.

Singapore’s melting pot of cultures has resulted in a diverse and vibrant food scene that offers something for everyone. Whether you’re looking for a hearty Malaysian curry, some spicy Indian roti, or a delicious plate of Chinese noodles, you’ll be able to find it all in Singapore.

Singapore's melting pot of cultures has resulted in a diverse and vibrant food scene that offers something for everyone. Whether you're looking for a hearty Malaysian curry, some spicy Indian roti, or a delicious plate of Chinese noodles, you'll be able to find it all in Singapore.