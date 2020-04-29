LL Cool J Responds To Drake Comparisons And Paving The Way For Romantic Lyrics In Rap

Def Jam legend and hip hop icon LL Cool J has an entertainment career that many artists envy. He stepped into the music scene back in the 1980s when he was just a teenager. Today he is a happily married father and an entrepreneur with a career that many admire.

LL had an interview with “Complex” recently and spoke about his journey in the industry and what it was like to help pave the way for many artists that we love today. In 1987 the rapper released “I need love”, one of the first hip hop songs with lyrics about romance. Back then, it was a breakthrough in hip hop.

“I put that love and that female..that vibe in there that gives dudes a lane. People compare me to Drake all the time, but we’re very different artists because I have a lot of hard records. I’m very diverse, but in that aspect of my career, it paved the way for guys like that, which I’m happy for”, the legendary rapper said to the “Complex”.