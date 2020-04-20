Lizzo Shares A Video About Body Positivity And Mental Health

Lizzo has come through with some body positivity and mental health issues. She decided to show some love to the body parts of herself that she likes the least. So, take a look.

Also, Lizzo talked about the isolation that we are all going through and the consequences for mental health.

Some commentators found a great deal of support and empathy in her post, while others were focusing on her physical looks and much less on the message that she is trying to send.

