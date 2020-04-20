Lizzo Shares A Video About Body Positivity And Mental Health

Lizzo has come through with some body positivity and mental health issues. She decided to show some love to the body parts of herself that she likes the least. So, take a look.
It’s been a long ass day 😫 🍑🤎 focus on a body part u don’t like about yourself and show it some love today. This quarantine has a lot of people suffering from mental health issues because we can’t get out and do our normal coping/self care routines…. self hatred was starting to creep up on me but I gotta remember I’m 110% that bitch 💁🏾♀️ love you!
Also, Lizzo talked about the isolation that we are all going through and the consequences for mental health.
Some commentators found a great deal of support and empathy in her post, while others were focusing on her physical looks and much less on the message that she is trying to send.