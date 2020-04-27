Happy Birthday Lizzo!

Lizzo is turning 32 years today and she is celebrating with her fans on Instagram by sharing a new photo. The singer captioned it: “It’s my birthday, the best gift would be… say something nice about yourself in my comments and shake that ass ho”.

The photo gathered almost 400K likes, with over 13K fans returning love and best wishes.

“Happy Birthday @lizzobeeating thank you for choosing yourself over and over again. You are the blueprint”, “Happiest birthday you inspire me and so many others daily, thank you for the gift of showing people that its okay to show up as yourself no matter who agrees or disagrees its all about authenticity”, were just some of the comments.

