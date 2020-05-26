Lizzo Solds Out Her “Pankini”, As In “Pandemic Bikini”

Lizzo (32) seems to have discovered the solution for enjoying pool parties and beach days without sacrificing safety or style. The singer was posing on Instagram over the weekend in a “pankini” (as in “pandemic bikini”) from Thick by Robyn.

“Welcome to summer 2020”, the Grammy winner captioned her snap. Lizzo’s pink tropical-print two-piece is really more like a five-piece since it comes complete with a matching face mask and gloves. The set quickly got sold at $180.

Lizzo also shared a video of herself twerking in the skimpy suit, captioned with one of her signature body-positive affirmations. “Go look in the mirror. That body *is* your summer body”, she wrote.