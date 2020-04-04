Liz Hurley’s Son Damian Celebrates 18th Birthday

Liz Hurley’s son Damian turns 18 today and is spending his birthday in isolation. Last night he shared a picture of himself sitting at home wearing a dressing gown and sipping a hot drink. He captions the photo: “Isolation drastically altered the plans for my last night as a minor”.

Damian is born in 2002 as a result of his mother’s affair with a billionaire Steve Bing. The businessman denied at first that he is the father, but later DNA test proved otherwise. Damian was told that he is not entitled to a chunk of the trust fund set up by his grandfather Dr. Peter Bing because he was born out of wedlock.

The judge in Los Angeles court thought differently and ruled that Damian is in fact a beneficiary of the trust. In 2019 Damian won a legal fight to stop himself from being cut out of the Bing family trust.